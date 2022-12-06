ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10

The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
STAMFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Development project for Parcel B moves forward

NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Glow on Gallup in Waterford

CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
FARMINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.

Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Bristol's winter parking ban to soon take effect

BRISTOL – The city’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Thursday. The annual ban – which is enforced regardless of whether or not the area sees winter weather – prohibits vehicles from being parked on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
BRISTOL, CT
high-profile.com

Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building

When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
ENFIELD, CT
ABC6.com

Hopkinton man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday arrested a Hopkinton man in connection in the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol building. Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division, said a warrant was issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia for the arrest of William Cotton, 53.
HOPKINTON, RI
Eyewitness News

Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Meriden woman stole thousands of dollars from Medicaid, state officials say

MERIDEN — A local woman has become the second Connecticut personal care assistant in six days to be charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Medicaid. Kenisha T. Swain, 43, of Meriden, followed her cousin, Deborah V. Swain, 52, of Rocky Hill, in being arrested on charges of health insurance fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community Tuesday, according to state officials.
MERIDEN, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

The Value of a Police Officer

WOODBURY — Police officers keep us safe, but who is supposed to protect them? Day in and day out, police officers risk their lives to protect strangers. When citizens run away from danger, the police have to run towards it. Some may need a reminder: What is the value of a police officer?
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy