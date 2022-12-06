Read full article on original website
News 12
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10
The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
mycitizensnews.com
Development project for Parcel B moves forward
NAUGATUCK — The mixed-use development project for Parcel B is rolling ahead after creating a new zone downtown. The Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 approved text changes to the land use regulations that creates a special development district to create a “combined working, service, shopping, retial, restaurant/dining, entertainment, recreation, residential, hotel, medical, technology, industry, educational, energy creation, office and other compatible uses in a coordinated environment.”
CT’s ‘clean slate law’ faces delay, and supporters yearn for answers
Full implementation of the CT law, which will erase misdemeanors and certain felonies from some people’s records, is pushed to late 2023.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Glow on Gallup in Waterford
CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
Roads are not museums
The Town of Avon is holding a referendum on safety upgrades to Old Farms Road. Here's why residents should back the project.
darientimes.com
What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.
Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
Bristol Press
Bristol's winter parking ban to soon take effect
BRISTOL – The city’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Thursday. The annual ban – which is enforced regardless of whether or not the area sees winter weather – prohibits vehicles from being parked on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
Yale Daily News
Advocates renew push for a Medical Civil Rights Act in Connecticut
Police officers in Connecticut may soon be required to call for emergency medical care when in contact with a person who requests care or is experiencing an emergency medical condition. This reform is the crux of the Medical Civil Rights Act, a piece of legislation that was proposed in March...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
3 Plymouth educators granted rehab in lieu of failure to report abuse charge: Officials
PLYMOUTH, Conn — Three educators accused of failing to protect students from the abuse of a Plymouth teacher will have their charges dropped, and in lieu, have been granted accelerated rehabilitation. Former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner, Math Interventionist Melissa Morelli, and Rebecca Holleran all had their cases...
ABC6.com
Hopkinton man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday arrested a Hopkinton man in connection in the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol building. Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division, said a warrant was issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia for the arrest of William Cotton, 53.
Eyewitness News
Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
Accused infant-killer refuses to respond to judge again; town sells "Justice for Camilla" bracelets
Christopher Francisquini was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges he missed a recent court hearing in Milford while on the run.
milfordmirror.com
Meriden woman stole thousands of dollars from Medicaid, state officials say
MERIDEN — A local woman has become the second Connecticut personal care assistant in six days to be charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Medicaid. Kenisha T. Swain, 43, of Meriden, followed her cousin, Deborah V. Swain, 52, of Rocky Hill, in being arrested on charges of health insurance fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community Tuesday, according to state officials.
Waterbury police chief calls on CT lawmakers to act on rising violent crime
WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday. So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City...
nhschiefadvocate.org
The Value of a Police Officer
WOODBURY — Police officers keep us safe, but who is supposed to protect them? Day in and day out, police officers risk their lives to protect strangers. When citizens run away from danger, the police have to run towards it. Some may need a reminder: What is the value of a police officer?
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
