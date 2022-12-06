Read full article on original website
Local family receives a Christmas shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, one family got the opportunity to spend more than $200 on anything they wanted at a local Walmart. “We are partnering together to take a family Christmas shopping for the holidays. So the fire department came out to help the kids shop and we provided the funds and we’re just going to let the kids buy some toys,” says Tasha Hart, President of WoodmenLife chapter 179.
Angel Tree tags still available at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Christmas season is a time of giving, and one nonprofit is helping those in the community to participate in a special way. The Salvation Army has been hosting their Angel Tree program for the past 40 years. Nearly a thousand kids have applied to the...
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
Law enforcement brings kids on shopping spree in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — A local city brought law enforcement and the youth together. The Milan Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This is where the city puts together cops and children and buys them gifts for Christmas. The kids and law enforcement officers met at...
Local organization takes Jackson youth on a shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual “Shop with a Cop,” giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop. “I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.
List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
Big Burger fires up the grill in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new burger joint makes its way into the Hub City. Big Burger got its start as a ghost kitchen inside the Nineteen B restaurant that was located in the Stonebrook Shopping Plaza. Big Burger specializes in hand-ground burgers and homemade shakes. Owner and operator Crysta...
JMCSS rolls out bonuses for support staff
WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School system is rolling out its winter bonuses for support staff this upcoming week. In September, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced a 6.2 million dollar investment for school employees. Specifically for support staff, it was announced that they’ll be receiving bonuses broken...
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
Free Airplane Rides For Kids This Weekend
McKenzie, TN – The Wright Brothers made the first powered flight in December 1903. If you are 8 through 17 you can see what it is like to fly on December 10, 2022. The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter will be offering free Young Eagle flights from 10am to 2pm Saturday, December 10, at the Carroll County Airport just south of McKenzie on Highway 22.
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
Martin Student Is District Spelling Bee Champ
Talented spellers competed this week for the title of Weakley County Schools Spelling Bee Champion in a sixteen-round contest held at the Board of Education in Dresden. Martin Middle School seventh grader Matthew Klutts spelled his way to the championship trophy, and Gleason School eighth grader Jake O’Connor earned the runner up spot.
Caroline Ray's Outlet Mall now open in Lexington!
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Caroline Rays Outlet Mall is new to Lexington but its owner Courtney Chaney isn’t new to the outlet business, “Me and my mother used to be vendors and I decided I didn't want to be a vendor anymore...and I just had the idea and two months later it's here," she said.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Obituaries Dec. 7, 2022
Mary Alice Redden, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation in Benton, Kentucky. Born Dec.r 22, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fray and Rubye (Palmer) Wilson. She was of Methodist faith.h. She was preceded in death by...
Medical building demolition is underway
Demolition began Monday, Dec. 5, on the Medical Building at the corner of Hart St. and North Ave. near downtown Henderson. According to Chester County Property Assessor Beverly Morton, property records show the property was purchased March 6, 1959 by Dr. O.M. McCallum and Dr. R.L. Wilson, from James L. and Ethel May Holland McHaney. The lot at that time reportedly included a two-story home, according to Chester County resident Neil Smith.
