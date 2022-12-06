Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Greenville names Mike Menold head football coach
Greenville high school has its new head football coach. Mike Menold has been an assistant with the Trojans for 15 seasons and takes over the top spot, replacing Brian Herrick who stepped down after the season. Menold is a 1991 Greenville graduate and served as the Trojans defensive coordinator the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Extends Offer to Former Cathedral Prep Star, Iowa DB Terry Roberts
Terry Roberts spent four seasons at Iowa as a beloved special teams gunner and reserve safety, but a season-ending injury in October ended his career as a Hawkeye. Roberts, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety from Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania, officially entered the transfer portal this week. And he’s seeing interest from around the college football landscape.
WFMJ.com
Diocese intervenes to help rescue Kennedy Catholic from 'vulnerable position'
The Catholic Diocese Erie is intervening to help Mercer County’s Kennedy Catholic High and Middle Schools recover from what Bishop Lawrence Persico characterizes as a “vulnerable position”. In a letter to the Shenango Valley Catholic School System community, Bishop Persico responded recent resignations of the school’s acting...
theramblernews.com
The Return of Mr. Daeschner
After over 50 years of teaching and filling in as a substitute teacher, Mr. Daeschner returned to Cathedral Prep after the consolidation to once again help out the students until the arrival of the new Spanish teacher. When people picture Cathedral Prep, a few things may come to mind. At...
Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away
Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
erienewsnow.com
Students in Erie's Public Schools Showing Tremendous Academic Growth
The data is in from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System or PVAAS and in Erie's Public Schools students in grades 4 through 8 met or exceeded state benchmarks for growth. According to district officials, returning to in-person learning made a big difference, but they also thing the progress in growth...
Edinboro woman speaks out about living with Stiff Person Syndrome
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Singer and songwriter Celine Dion announced to the public a medical diagnosis that has prevented her from performing lately. Dion suffers from what is known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and describes it as severe and persistent muscle spasms. The National Institutes of Health defines it as a neurological disorder with various features […]
Erie’s first Underground Railroad station to get historical marker
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another Erie intersection soon will sport a historical marker. The marker will be placed at the northeast corner of the intersection of Parade and East 12th streets. It’s the location of Erie’s first Underground Railroad station. The “Ford Station” of Erie began in 1811 and continued until 1836. It was the only Erie […]
City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation
The city is looking for the public’s feedback, inviting community members to historic preservation meetings. The City of Erie created their own Historic Preservation Taskforce in 2019. In the last several years, they have worked on eight projects. The city’s historic preservation planner says now they are looking for input from the community to learn […]
Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
Erie home damaged in overnight fire
A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
explore venango
Child Development Centers CEO Receives National Recognition for Leadership
ERIE, Pa. – Rina Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC), recently received a nationwide recognition for her leadership. At the 11th Annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, less than 10 leaders have received this national recognition and distinguished award.
Four facing homicide charges for shooting during January home invasion
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four suspects now face homicide charges after a shooting during a home invasion in January. That fatal shooting taking place in the 3900 block of McClelland Ave. in January of this year. Erie Police have charged 32-year-old Julia Gaerttner, 20-year-old Marsea Jones, 35-year-old Derrick Wright, and 20-year-old Jamie Smith. Each suspect is charged […]
eriereader.com
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
Police name arrestees in Monday shooting
We have an update to a shooting we reported on earlier. Erie Police arrested Richard Grayson Golden and Dominque McGhee in that incident that happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of German Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the […]
Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges
Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
Pennsylvanians react to Georgia’s runoff election
A local political analyst and party leaders commented on the Georgia runoff election and explained how it could make an impact in Pennsylvania. As voters in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat from Republican to Democrat, Republican voters in Georgia are now looking to make the same impact. The chair of the political science department of […]
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
Man arrested for July shooting death of 19-year-old
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that an arrest was made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old.
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
