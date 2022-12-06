TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won a series-best five consecutive games against Louisville, plays host to the Cardinals on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have won each of their games against Louisville since gaining an 80-75 win in overtime in Tallahassee on February 9, 2019. The winning streak by the Seminoles includes three wins at home and two at Louisville with the most recent coming as a 79-70 win on January 8, 2022 in the Tucker Center. The Seminoles’ game against the Cardinals marks Florida State’s ACC home opener for the 2022-23 season. Following Saturday’s game against Louisville, the Seminoles play host to USC Upstate on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 with an 8:30 start time.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO