seminoles.com
W. Golf’s Finne-Ipsen Earns Her Degree From Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Two things are a certainty when you become a member of the Florida State Women’s Golf program. First, you’ll compete for ACC and NCAA Championships. Under Head Coach Amy Bond, the Seminoles have advanced to the finals of match play at the ACC Championships in each of the last two seasons, and also played in the NCAA Regional Championships in each 13 years. The Seminoles are also one of only four teams in the nation that have played in each of the last six NCAA Championship Finals.
Nighswonger Named MAC Hermann Award Finalist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jenna Nighswonger has been named a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist as announced by the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club on Thursday afternoon. Nighswonger marks the sixth MAC Hermann Trophy finalist in school history, joining Mami Yamaguchi, Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Malia Berkey and Jaelin Howell...
M. Basketball Plays Host To Louisville On Saturday at 1:00 P.M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won a series-best five consecutive games against Louisville, plays host to the Cardinals on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have won each of their games against Louisville since gaining an 80-75 win in overtime in Tallahassee on February 9, 2019. The winning streak by the Seminoles includes three wins at home and two at Louisville with the most recent coming as a 79-70 win on January 8, 2022 in the Tucker Center. The Seminoles’ game against the Cardinals marks Florida State’s ACC home opener for the 2022-23 season. Following Saturday’s game against Louisville, the Seminoles play host to USC Upstate on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 with an 8:30 start time.
Dillan Gibbons Wins Wuerffel Trophy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is the winner of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced Thursday evening live on ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The Wuerffel Trophy, established in 2005 and named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, is...
