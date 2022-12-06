ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

News 12

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10

The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Glow on Gallup in Waterford

CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
FARMINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's winter parking ban to soon take effect

BRISTOL – The city’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Thursday. The annual ban – which is enforced regardless of whether or not the area sees winter weather – prohibits vehicles from being parked on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
BRISTOL, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac agrees to $2.5 million settlement in COVID tuition refund case

Quinnipiac University preliminarily agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by two former students that sought refunds for tuition and other expenses during the school’s shift to online learning in March 2020. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, former students Zoey Metzner and Dominic Gravino, filed a motion...
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

‘Toys for Tikes’ looking for families

VERNON — As the holiday season approaches, the Vernon Volunteer Firefighters Association is reminding everyone that the Toys for Tikes program is in place to help families in need provide gifts for their children. “This is really a highlight of our year,” Diane Carpenter, fire department secretary and coordinator...
VERNON, CT
nhschiefadvocate.org

The Value of a Police Officer

WOODBURY — Police officers keep us safe, but who is supposed to protect them? Day in and day out, police officers risk their lives to protect strangers. When citizens run away from danger, the police have to run towards it. Some may need a reminder: What is the value of a police officer?
BRISTOL, CT
fox61.com

Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K

WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Guilford Attorney Joins Pullman & Comley

Pullman & Comley, LLC has announced the addition of five associates to the firm — Daniel R. Barrack, Meagan A. Cauda, Liana Feinn, Joshua S. Smith, and Gwaina D. Wauldon. Smith, a Guilford resident, is an associate in the business and finance practice, has a diverse background working with businesses across several areas of the law, including environmental law, real estate and land use. His focus is on assisting businesses in formation, providing services to clients with regard to their merger and acquisition activities and structuring and negotiating operating agreements and governance documents. Smith received his B.A. from University of California, Santa Cruz and his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.
GUILFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Despite 900 open staff positions, admin confident retention will return to normal levels

Employers around the nation are facing heightened turnover and retention issues, and Yale has not been exempt. According to vice president for human resources John Whelan, the University currently has around 900 open staff positions across over a dozen operations, including information technology, facilities and hospitality. These turnover trends fall in line with economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw low retention rates in most major industries. But in spite of this pattern, administrators are confident that numbers will return to normal levels as the University prepares for a post-pandemic age.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain

Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Meriden woman stole thousands of dollars from Medicaid, state officials say

MERIDEN — A local woman has become the second Connecticut personal care assistant in six days to be charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Medicaid. Kenisha T. Swain, 43, of Meriden, followed her cousin, Deborah V. Swain, 52, of Rocky Hill, in being arrested on charges of health insurance fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community Tuesday, according to state officials.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT

