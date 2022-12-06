Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Related
CT’s ‘clean slate law’ faces delay, and supporters yearn for answers
Full implementation of the CT law, which will erase misdemeanors and certain felonies from some people’s records, is pushed to late 2023.
Yale Daily News
Advocates renew push for a Medical Civil Rights Act in Connecticut
Police officers in Connecticut may soon be required to call for emergency medical care when in contact with a person who requests care or is experiencing an emergency medical condition. This reform is the crux of the Medical Civil Rights Act, a piece of legislation that was proposed in March...
News 12
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10
The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
Roads are not museums
The Town of Avon is holding a referendum on safety upgrades to Old Farms Road. Here's why residents should back the project.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Glow on Gallup in Waterford
CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Bristol Press
Bristol's winter parking ban to soon take effect
BRISTOL – The city’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Thursday. The annual ban – which is enforced regardless of whether or not the area sees winter weather – prohibits vehicles from being parked on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac agrees to $2.5 million settlement in COVID tuition refund case
Quinnipiac University preliminarily agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by two former students that sought refunds for tuition and other expenses during the school’s shift to online learning in March 2020. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, former students Zoey Metzner and Dominic Gravino, filed a motion...
‘Toys for Tikes’ looking for families
VERNON — As the holiday season approaches, the Vernon Volunteer Firefighters Association is reminding everyone that the Toys for Tikes program is in place to help families in need provide gifts for their children. “This is really a highlight of our year,” Diane Carpenter, fire department secretary and coordinator...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
3 Plymouth educators granted rehab in lieu of failure to report abuse charge: Officials
PLYMOUTH, Conn — Three educators accused of failing to protect students from the abuse of a Plymouth teacher will have their charges dropped, and in lieu, have been granted accelerated rehabilitation. Former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner, Math Interventionist Melissa Morelli, and Rebecca Holleran all had their cases...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
nhschiefadvocate.org
The Value of a Police Officer
WOODBURY — Police officers keep us safe, but who is supposed to protect them? Day in and day out, police officers risk their lives to protect strangers. When citizens run away from danger, the police have to run towards it. Some may need a reminder: What is the value of a police officer?
fox61.com
Former president of Waterbury credit union admits to embezzling $250K
WATERBURY, Conn. — The former president and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling from the credit union. According to court documents and statements made in court, Tara Kewalis, 50, of Beacon Falls, used her position to access the credit union's account system to create fraudulent accounts and make fraudulent entries from September 2016 until her job was terminated in March 2021. Kewalis stole $254,532 in credit union funds.
zip06.com
Guilford Attorney Joins Pullman & Comley
Pullman & Comley, LLC has announced the addition of five associates to the firm — Daniel R. Barrack, Meagan A. Cauda, Liana Feinn, Joshua S. Smith, and Gwaina D. Wauldon. Smith, a Guilford resident, is an associate in the business and finance practice, has a diverse background working with businesses across several areas of the law, including environmental law, real estate and land use. His focus is on assisting businesses in formation, providing services to clients with regard to their merger and acquisition activities and structuring and negotiating operating agreements and governance documents. Smith received his B.A. from University of California, Santa Cruz and his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.
Yale Daily News
Despite 900 open staff positions, admin confident retention will return to normal levels
Employers around the nation are facing heightened turnover and retention issues, and Yale has not been exempt. According to vice president for human resources John Whelan, the University currently has around 900 open staff positions across over a dozen operations, including information technology, facilities and hospitality. These turnover trends fall in line with economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw low retention rates in most major industries. But in spite of this pattern, administrators are confident that numbers will return to normal levels as the University prepares for a post-pandemic age.
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
milfordmirror.com
Meriden woman stole thousands of dollars from Medicaid, state officials say
MERIDEN — A local woman has become the second Connecticut personal care assistant in six days to be charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Medicaid. Kenisha T. Swain, 43, of Meriden, followed her cousin, Deborah V. Swain, 52, of Rocky Hill, in being arrested on charges of health insurance fraud and first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community Tuesday, according to state officials.
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
Comments / 0