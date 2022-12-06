Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
What Are the Chances Morocco Defeats Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinals?
The odds, once again, are against Morocco. But that has been the case since the beginning of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and yet, the Atlas Lions are one of the last eight teams standing in the tournament. Entering the tournament, Morocco wasn’t considered much of a threat in Group...
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
WBAL Radio
England coach lets captain Kane do final World Cup pep talk
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate has nothing to tell his players just before they leave the locker room to play defending champion France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. That is his choice, preferring players to take control and citing his own playing experience of...
Famed Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies In Qatar
The former Sports Illustrated writer died during the Netherlands-Argentina match, according to a post from his brother on social media.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Spain boss Luis Enrique leaves role after last-16 exit
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Luis Enrique has left his role as Spain boss after they were knocked out of the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal's private cancer ordeal
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Louis van Gaal is one of the most decorated managers in football, but his biggest challenge...
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
Girls and women 25 and under in France already can get free birth control. Existing measures don’t apply to men, however, or address access for transgender or nonbinary people.
Irish Central Bank fines subsidiary of France's AXA over breaches
DUBLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Irish Central Bank has fined a subsidiary of French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) for failures in corporate governance and risk management and the handling of conflicts of interest, it said on Friday.
From serving pizzas, Fofana now delivering World Cup crosses
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Youssouf Fofana has gone from serving pizzas to delivering crosses in the World Cup. Dropped in 2015 at age 14 from Clairefontaine, France’s national training center, his future in soccer seemed at an end. So he went to work for a pizzeria. “That...
Croatia to join Europe’s ID-check-free area, others to wait
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in...
WBAL Radio
Officials talk biodiversity as drought stunts Kenya wildlife
ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya's sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change is wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. After four consecutive years of failed rains causing some of the worst conditions in 40 years, wild animals have become commonplace in the county's villages as they search for food. Many don't survive, providing herders an unfortunate lifeline as they cut chunks of meat from their carcasses.
WBAL Radio
Indonesia releases bombmaker in Bali attacks on parole
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Islamic militant convicted of making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed over 200 people was paroled Wednesday — after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence — despite strong objections by Australia, which lost scores of citizens in the Indonesian attacks.
Tennis-Two French players handed life bans for match-fixing
Dec 9 (Reuters) - French players Mick Lescure and Jules Okala have been given life bans from tennis after investigations into multiple incidents of match-fixing since 2014, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.
FIFA 'deeply saddened' by death of migrant worker during World Cup in Qatar
According to The Athletic, the worker was involved in a forklift truck accident in which he slipped off a ramp and hit his head on a concrete floor.
Comments / 0