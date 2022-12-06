Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
WBAL Radio
"It's wild!": Joshua Bassett talks starring in 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again'
Joshua Bassett says it's "wild" he's bringing the world of Night at the Museum to kids who are as young as he was when he first saw the movies in theaters. Night at the Museum, starring Ben Stiller, premiered December 17, 2006. Bassett plays Nick Daley, who succeeds his dad,...
WBAL Radio
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Harry & Megan: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell all about their relationship in the new documentary series. Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro shares his take on the classic story of...
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
WBAL Radio
Jerrod Carmichael to host the 2023 Golden Globes
Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 2023 Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that the comedian will host the awards show ceremony, which will be held January 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. "We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the...
WBAL Radio
Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries debuts: What to know
(NEW YORK) -- Prince Harry and Meghan's docuseries is here. The highly-anticipated first three episodes of the six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, were released Thursday at 3 a.m., EST, on Netflix. The duke and duchess of Sussex open up in the docuseries about everything from their love story to...
