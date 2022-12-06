Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
BBC
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Zef Eisenberg: Racer's high-speed crash 'not survivable' inquest told
A fitness firm founder who was killed attempting a land speed record had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest has heard. Millionaire Zef Eisenberg died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020. He may have also...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
BBC
Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash
A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash. Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday. The baby, travelling in...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
One killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
One person has died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About 12 people are missing and two are being treated in hospital after the explosion on Pier Road in St Helier just before 04:00 GMT. Searches are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith said...
BBC
Devon car park killer admits manslaughter
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter. Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital. He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after...
BBC
Street harassment to be banned in crackdown, government says
Sexual harassment on the street will be made a crime with jail sentences of up to two years, the government has said. Catcalling, following someone and blocking their path will be criminalised in England under plans backed by the Home Secretary. "Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets,"...
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
