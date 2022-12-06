ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

beckersasc.com

Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
ARIZONA STATE

