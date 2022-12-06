Read full article on original website
Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
Pennsylvania physician found guilty for unlawful distribution of controlled substances
Martin Evers, MD, was found guilty on 71 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances Dec. 5. The counts against Dr. Evers include the unlawful distribution of fentanyl, methadone, oxycodone and diazepam. Dr. Evers was convicted of the unlawful distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and diazepam outside of the usual...
