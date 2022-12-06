Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Ex-Mets outfielder is ‘great potential fit’ for Padres, MLB insider says
The San Diego Padres emerged late as a surprise team in the mix for Aaron Judge. Obviously, they missed out on the slugging outfielder who just signed a record breaking, nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees. So who else could fill that role?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Yankees or Mets? Alex Rodriguez dishes on which team could rule NYC
Alex Rodriguez may have worn a New York Yankees uniform during his 22-year MLB career, but it’s clear he doesn’t have pinstriped-shaded glasses on when asked if it’s the Yankees or Mets that may be in the best position to rule the Big Apple in the near future.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
Yankees Reportedly "Targeting" Top Free Agent Pitcher
The New York Yankees might have given Aaron Judge the GDP of a small country to re-sign him for the next eight years, but they seem intent on spending much more to bring in one of baseball's top pitchers. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are...
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox
Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
2 Areas Of Need The Mets Still Need To Fill
The New York Mets knew their work was cut out for them during this free agency. With some of their top players set to hit the open market, the Mets needed to open the checkbook. After losing ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the Mets replaced him by signing...
Report: Mets looking to add another ex-All-Star to their pitching staff
You can’t accuse the New York Mets of sleeping on the job this offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports this week that the Mets are interested in adding a third starting pitcher in free agency. Sherman adds that veteran righty Ross Stripling is one of the names on the Mets’ radar.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Yankees could watch AL East rival trade for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees need an outfielder. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one asking to be traded. But the Toronto Blue Jays might have something to say about Bryan Reynolds’ home in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old outfielder requested a deal ahead of the...
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Yankees should target offensive powerhouse to fill vacant left field spot
It is no secret that the New York Yankees need to fill their vacant left-field spot with a free-agent acquisition. Despite Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade last week, the expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will prefer to use cash over expending talented prospects who project to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.
Hal Steinbrenner’s negotiation with Aaron Judge was surprisingly simple
Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Aaron Judge. His tactics were remarkably simple, but they worked. Aaron Judge is the next New York Yankees captain. As he should be. Following him and the Yankees agreeing to a massive, nine-year $360 million deal that averages at $40 million per year, Judge is back with New York despite it initially looking like San Francisco or even San Diego were realistic possibilities.
NL contenders pursuing Mets free-agent pitcher
The New York Mets could be saying goodbye to Seth Lugo. That’s because the market for the free-agent right-hander is starting to heat up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Dodgers, Padres and Nats are pursuing Seth Lugo. Likely...
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Aaron Judge's free agent contract bet pays off
Aaron Judge looks set to be a New York Yankee for life, agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract on Wednesday that will keep him in pinstripes through age 39. Why it matters: It's the largest free agent contract in MLB history and the third-largest deal ever, trailing only the extensions signed by Mike Trout for $426.5 million and Mookie Betts for $365 million.
