LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team had its season come to an end with a five-set 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15 loss to No. 9 Oregon in an NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Huskers finished the season at 26-6 and...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO