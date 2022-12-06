ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Volleyball Falls To Oregon in NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 7 Nebraska volleyball team had its season come to an end with a five-set 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 30-32, 11-15 loss to No. 9 Oregon in an NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Huskers finished the season at 26-6 and...
