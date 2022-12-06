Read full article on original website
Related
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
lookout.co
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
GV Wire
Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year
A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
CHP: $500K in stolen Best Buy merchandise recovered in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol say they recovered stolen Best Buy merchandise valued at more than $500,000 in an unincorporated area of Fresno County. The Central Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force says they responded to a call on Dec. 1 regarding possible suspicious activity in an unincorporated area of Fresno County. […]
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
Fresno retail theft summit with law enforcement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We have seen surveillance videos of brazen business thefts in the city of Fresno. Tuesday night, retailers and law enforcement got together at Fresno City Hall to tackle what’s being called an “ongoing epidemic.” “I think retailers are tired of it I think consumers are tired of it, I think people […]
Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
KMPH.com
Man found dead in vineyard with no shoes on
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man had been found dead Wednesday morning in south Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found lying on the side of the road by a fieldworker near East and American Avenues. Deputies and EMS both responded and pronounced the...
Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is starting in Clovis this month using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light shows […]
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
Flames break out at cold storage facility in southeast Fresno
Flames broke out at a warehouse in southeast Fresno late Wednesday night.
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the Fresno Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday night in Fresno. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Ashlan and Blythe Avenues.
Man shot, killed in Kings County
STRATFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in the Kings County community of Stratford on Thursday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest around 9:30 a.m. inside a home in the 20500 block of Main Street. It is unknown […]
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
thesungazette.com
Visalia’s Fox Theater meets “America’s Favorite Husband”
VISALIA – Despite the pandemic, comedian Steve Treviño’s comedy career took to the stage, the television screen and to social media. Now, he is set to take to the stage of Visalia’s most historic theater. Treviño, also known as “America’s Favorite Husband,” is set to hit...
Theft in Fresno leads to employee assault, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects stole from a Lowe’s in Fresno and assaulted an employee in the process, police say. According to officials, on November 13, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. four suspects entered a Lowe’s at 7651 North Blackstone Avenue and stole from the business. As they tried to leave the premises without paying […]
GV Wire
Fiery Highway 99 Fatal Collison Illuminates DUI Dangers
Valley residents are again reminded not to drink and drive after a suspected drunken driver allegedly caused the death of a 28-year-old Selma woman late Friday night. Officers from the California Highway Patrol arrested Jose Lopez Gracida, 25, of Fresno, following a rear-end collision on Highway 99 near Clovis Avenue.
therampageonline.com
New Parking Structure Ready to Use and Reduce Parking Frustration
On Nov. 30, Fresno City College celebrated the grand opening of its new five story parking structure on Blackstone and Weldon Avenue with a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony started with a series of sports cars riding into the surface level parking lot that held both Jerry Dyer mayor...
Comments / 1