ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders DE Chandler Jones records 11 pressures vs. Chargers

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUvoa_0jZJiH1z00

That was the type of performance the Raiders were hoping for when they signed Chandler Jones to a monster contract this off-season. Jones was utterly dominant on Sunday as he recorded three sacks on Justin Herbert in the first half.

Going into Week 13, Jones had just 0.5 sack and was among the most disappointing players in the NFL. But this was one of the best performances of his career as he made play after play for the Raiders.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones recorded 11 pressures in Week 13. He also tallied seven hurries and two QB hits to go along with his three sacks.

Jones made a number of other big plays in this game including knocking down a pass on third down and tripping up Herbert a few times just beyond the line of scrimmage.

If Jones can continue to play at that level for the remainder of the season, the Raiders will have a chance to go on a run. Because when he is rushing the quarterback like that, no team in the league has a better 1-2 duo than Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Comeback

Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing

Despite the fact that the Tennessee Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South and are cruising to another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, shocking the NFL world. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard Read more... The post Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Raiders are an unflattering but true reflection of Derek Carr

A large swath of the American betting public picked the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. I can’t imagine many of them felt great about it. How could they? The Raiders were 5-7, even after a recent three-game winning streak. And they had a tendency to blow big leads, which they were sure to grab against the shorthanded Rams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield was the most hyped in locker room after getting Rams game ball

What a night for Baker Mayfield, who might be a hologram. He led the Los Angeles Rams to an amazing last-minute comeback, just days after joining the team off waivers. And while there were a few mistakes the Las Vegas Raiders made to help Mayfield complete the comeback win, credit’s got to go to the QB who was with the Rams for two days and somehow did what he did.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 'unbelievable'

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in Week 14. Nathaniel Hackett was brought in as head coach to help the Broncos get over the hump against the Chiefs in AFC West. While their season isn’t going according to plan, they’ve still got two chances to play spoiler for Kansas City. Part of their quest to upset the Chiefs will be figuring out how to frustrate and slow star QB Patrick Mahomes.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces commitment date, final four contenders

There’s a chance that some feelings are going to get hurt when 4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces his commitment later this month. Lyons, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 WR and No. 231 overall player in the 2023 class, is down to just four schools in his recruiting process, and three of them have some strong feelings about each other, to say the very least. The four schools are the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We all know about the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, but with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list

The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy