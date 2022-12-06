ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

The Poultry Site

USDA confirms avian influenza in backyard flock in Alabama

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock, non-poultry in Lawrence County, Alabama. Samples from the flock were tested at the Alabama State Diagnostic Laboratories, part of the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust

HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County

For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall …. For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Rocket City Marathon Is Back. The Rocket City Marathon is back in Huntsville this weekend!. Winter Clothing...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
256today.com

Dynetics, Northrop Grumman to collaborate on NASA landing system

HUNTSVILLE — Dynetics has submitted a bid on the Human Landing System Sustaining Lunar Development contract for NASA’s Artemis mission, the company announced Wednesday. Northrop Grumman will join the Dynetics team in this pursuit. Huntsville-based Dynetics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos. “We’re excited to enter the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
trbnews.net

Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees

RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
RED BAY, AL
WHNT News 19

Another daily record broken in Huntsville

The old record for December 6th was 58 degrees, which was set back in 1998. With an observed minimum temperature of 59 degrees, the record has been broken by one degree. Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record Muscle Shoals also broke the daily high minimum temperature for December 6th but unlike Huntsville, it was six degrees […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL

