The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza in backyard flock in Alabama
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock, non-poultry in Lawrence County, Alabama. Samples from the flock were tested at the Alabama State Diagnostic Laboratories, part of the...
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
Signs, Symptoms, and Preventative Measures for Colon Cancer
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Crestwood Medical Center Gastroenterologist, Dr. Bradley Rice says, "1 in 23 men will be diagnosed with colon cancer. 1 in 25 women will be diagnosed with colon cancer." As far as screening is concerned, Dr. Rice says there are a lot of options. "Colonoscopy like I...
256today.com
Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust
HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
2 weird things Huntsville Googled more than anywhere else in US in 2022
It’s not surprising Huntsville searched for the term “NASA” more than anywhere else in the country. That’s pretty much a given for a place known as the “Rocket City” and the home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. But Magpie birds and royal...
Huntsville spends $1 million to recruit people to live and work in the city
In this year's State of the City address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said one of the greatest challenges facing the city is a shortage of workers. Huntsville leaders are working to fix that through a 1 million dollar campaign.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
Redstone Arsenal delivers update on base’s efforts
Redstone Arsenal is a huge economic driver for Madison County and the surrounding areas — and Thursday, local industries got a full report on the work done by than 43,000 people working on base.
WHNT-TV
Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
WHNT-TV
Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County
For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall …. For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!. Rocket City Marathon Is Back. The Rocket City Marathon is back in Huntsville this weekend!. Winter Clothing...
256today.com
Dynetics, Northrop Grumman to collaborate on NASA landing system
HUNTSVILLE — Dynetics has submitted a bid on the Human Landing System Sustaining Lunar Development contract for NASA’s Artemis mission, the company announced Wednesday. Northrop Grumman will join the Dynetics team in this pursuit. Huntsville-based Dynetics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos. “We’re excited to enter the...
trbnews.net
Tiffin Motorhomes lays off ‘significant number’ of employees
RED BAY | After being told by management in November that this day was likely coming, dozens of area Tiffin Motorhomes employees received the news last week they did not want to get, especially at this time of year. Tiffin Motorhomes laid off a “significant number” of employees at each...
Huntsville is growing and it's 'infrastructure' is keeping up with the changes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Now, while you may not always use the word infrastructure, examples are all around us here in the city. From the buildings you see going up in Mid-City to the orange traffic cones you pass on the way to work; these are all signs of what infrastructure.
Huntsville residents push for more connectivity among greenways
Vivian Nguyn is a Huntsville resident who prefers to get around to other parts of the city on her bike. She’d like to be able to take advantage of the city’s network of greenways to get from point A to point B, but there aren’t many near where she lives or works.
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
Police officers in the Shoals meet on new gun laws
Local law enforcement were educated Tuesday on the bill passed earlier this year that allows Alabamians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.
Another daily record broken in Huntsville
The old record for December 6th was 58 degrees, which was set back in 1998. With an observed minimum temperature of 59 degrees, the record has been broken by one degree. Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record Muscle Shoals also broke the daily high minimum temperature for December 6th but unlike Huntsville, it was six degrees […]
WAAY-TV
Change in permitless carry law means major cut to funding for Morgan County Sheriff's Office
In less than a month, Alabama's new permitless carry law will go into effect. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the new law will impact them in a major way. Alabama will become the 22nd state to allow its residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. Puckett said the...
Decatur City Council approves ordinance allowing medical cannabis dispensaries
In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the Decatur City Council approved an ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in Morgan County.
