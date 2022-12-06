ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players

When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news

The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
People

Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Clemson’s uniform decision for Orange Bowl opens up several possibilities for Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl has already generated plenty of talk about how “orange” the game will be. Both teams primarily wear orange, but one team will have to wear a little less orange than the other team. Otherwise, things will get confusing — even though Clemson and Tennessee wear two different shades of orange.
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Former Vikings coach is making national headlines after conflicting reports

One former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is making headlines this week. Despite conflicting reports, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reports that Mike Zimmer is expected to follow Deion Sanders to the University of Colorado, where he will serve as defensive coordinator. Zimmer, who was the Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ defender has been put on notice

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in 2021 it was expected that his impact would be immediate. Unfortunately, a grain injury derailed his progress, although he got some valuable reps at the tail end of the season. Joseph is now in a position to benefit from...
atozsports.com

Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM

Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
atozsports.com

Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

College football legend Tim Tebow speaks on Vols QB Hendon Hooker’s character

College football legend Tim Tebow shared some powerful words about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Thursday night during an appearance on ESPN. Tebow appeared on ESPN, alongside former Baylor/NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, to reveal the order of finish for the Heisman candidates that weren’t named finalists. Hooker,...
NASHVILLE, TN
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence

Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
LAWRENCE, KS

