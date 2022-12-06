Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Rams Coach Shocked to Witness Baker Mayfield Celebratory Headbutt in Person
VIDEO: Baker Mayfield head butted a teammate after beating the Raiders.
Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Update On Playing Status
Odell Beckham Jr. has some big decisions to make. Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.
Jalin Hyatt’s decision about his future at Tennessee and playing in the Orange Bowl should be simple
After winning the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday night, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt said he’s 50/50 on returning to UT for another season. Hyatt is currently being projected as a day one or day two pick after a breakout season that saw him lead the SEC in receiving yards (1,267 receiving yards) and tie for the national lead in receiving touchdowns (15).
Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback
Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. recruitment
While it remains to be seen where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign, it’s safe to say Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is satisfied with their recruitment efforts for the wideout. To recall during OBJ’s Monday visit to Dallas, Parsons and Trevon Diggs brought him to the Dallas Mavericks’ game...
Legendary QB stands with Herschel Walker
Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in their head-to-head runoff election on Dec. 8th. Though Georgia has yet to officially certify the election, Walker conceded the race while trailing by more than 100,000 votes in the unofficial count. He drew support from an unlikely source Tuesday night: Legendary Buffalo Bills and Boston Read more... The post Legendary QB stands with Herschel Walker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Announcers revealed for Tennessee Vols’ matchup against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers on December 30 at 8:00 PM ET in the Orange Bowl. This will be the first matchup between Tennessee and Clemson since January 2, 2004 in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers won that matchup 27-14. If you’re not traveling...
NFL analysts name Eagles’ biggest threat to reaching Super Bowl
Philadelphia leads the NFL with an 11-1 record and can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, which would keep the road to Super Bowl LVII on schedule to go through Lincoln Financial Field. Unless it doesn’t. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A pair of ESPN analysts...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Cowboys’ defender has been put on notice
When the Dallas Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in 2021 it was expected that his impact would be immediate. Unfortunately, a grain injury derailed his progress, although he got some valuable reps at the tail end of the season. Joseph is now in a position to benefit from...
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched
The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
College football legend Tim Tebow speaks on Vols QB Hendon Hooker’s character
College football legend Tim Tebow shared some powerful words about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Thursday night during an appearance on ESPN. Tebow appeared on ESPN, alongside former Baylor/NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, to reveal the order of finish for the Heisman candidates that weren’t named finalists. Hooker,...
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
