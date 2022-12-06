ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

247Sports

MATT GREENHALGH RETURNS TO RUN APP STATE FOOTBALL PERFORMANCE

BOONE, N.C. — Matt Greenhalgh has returned home to App State as Director of Athletic Performance to oversee the football program's strength and conditioning, head coach Shawn Clark announced Thursday. “We’re excited to welcome Matt and his family back to App State,” Clark said. “Matt’s enthusiasm and ability as...
BOONE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Snowboarder Hosting National Competition at App Ski Mountain

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — High Country native Luke Winkelmann first took up snowboarding 16 years ago at the age of five. “They couldn’t get me off the mountain,” Winkelmann recalls. Now, he’s representing Team U.S.A. on the slopes worldwide. “I got my first couple of podiums...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Diana Rus

Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina

Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook. Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake

TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
nctripping.com

25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
MORGANTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Suspects wanted in NC for stealing inflatable chicken from Zaxby’s

BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Boone are seeking the public’s assistance after a daring heist. The stolen item is an inflatable chicken that was standing in front of a local Zaxby’s. The first suspect is described as the following: A man Wearing a grey sweatshirt Wearing yellow and black striped overalls Wearing a black […]
BOONE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. Mount...
HUDSON, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022

GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

New Hickory Police Chief Named

Hickory Police Department Major Reed Baer will serve as the next Chief of Police after 25 years with the department. The move follows the announcement that current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant will retire. Major Baer’s promotion will become effective February 1, 2023. Baer began his career with H.P.D. as...
HICKORY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings

LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade

MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
MORGANTON, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/2 -12/8/22

Jonathan Aaron Renfro Of Bailey Branch Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Failure to appear on Felony Charges and was issued a $16,000.00 Secure Bond. O.M Ledford JR of Rice Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering and was issued a $10,000.00 Secured Bond.
BURNSVILLE, NC
