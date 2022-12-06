Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
MATT GREENHALGH RETURNS TO RUN APP STATE FOOTBALL PERFORMANCE
BOONE, N.C. — Matt Greenhalgh has returned home to App State as Director of Athletic Performance to oversee the football program's strength and conditioning, head coach Shawn Clark announced Thursday. “We’re excited to welcome Matt and his family back to App State,” Clark said. “Matt’s enthusiasm and ability as...
Former Clemson QB not done playing
A former Clemson quarterback has been invited to participate in the Hula Bowl. For the last two season Chase Brice has played quarterback for Appalachian State, after initially leaving the Tigers (...)
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Snowboarder Hosting National Competition at App Ski Mountain
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — High Country native Luke Winkelmann first took up snowboarding 16 years ago at the age of five. “They couldn’t get me off the mountain,” Winkelmann recalls. Now, he’s representing Team U.S.A. on the slopes worldwide. “I got my first couple of podiums...
‘Game changer’: Polkville man plans vacation after $600K big spin
Johnnie Bostic, a 75-year-old housekeeper from Polkville, is about to take a sweet cruise.
Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook. Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.
860wacb.com
Alexander Central Swimmer Sets New School Record
Congratulations to Alexander Central Swimmer Isabella Sturgill !. She has set a new school record in the 500 Meter Freestyle with a time of 5:55.08.
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
North Carolina lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County.
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
Suspects wanted in NC for stealing inflatable chicken from Zaxby’s
BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Boone are seeking the public’s assistance after a daring heist. The stolen item is an inflatable chicken that was standing in front of a local Zaxby’s. The first suspect is described as the following: A man Wearing a grey sweatshirt Wearing yellow and black striped overalls Wearing a black […]
caldwelljournal.com
Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News
LENOIR, NC (December 8, 2022) — The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication, please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week. CHURCH NEWS. Mount...
9 students charged after large brawl breaks out at a North Carolina high school: police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in North Carolina wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
860wacb.com
New Hickory Police Chief Named
Hickory Police Department Major Reed Baer will serve as the next Chief of Police after 25 years with the department. The move follows the announcement that current Police Chief Thurman Whisnant will retire. Major Baer’s promotion will become effective February 1, 2023. Baer began his career with H.P.D. as...
lakenormanpublications.com
New Lincoln County board handles rezoning hearings
LINCOLNTON – A new Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with the recently-elected Jamie Lineberger assuming the seat previously occupied by Milton Sigmon, presided over its first meeting Dec. 5. Prior to the proceedings, the board appointed Carrol Mitchem to another term as chairman, with Bud Cesena to serve as vice-chair.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 12/2 -12/8/22
Jonathan Aaron Renfro Of Bailey Branch Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Failure to appear on Felony Charges and was issued a $16,000.00 Secure Bond. O.M Ledford JR of Rice Road Burnsville, NC was arrested for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering and was issued a $10,000.00 Secured Bond.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0