ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis team and head coach Elizabeth Anderson announced the program's 2023 schedule on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Phoenix will play 23 total matches during the regular season, including 14 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. Out of Elon's 12 matches in April, 10 of them will be played at home.

