ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
collegeofsanmateo.edu

JUCO football state championship preview: CSM vs. Riverside; Bulldogs on the verge in pursuit of program’s first-ever state title

The article below originally appeared in the San Mateo Daily Journal and is being reprinted with permission. One could not ask for more when Riverside City College makes the trip north to face College of San Mateo in the California Community College Athletic Association state championship football game. The game features the state’s best offense, Riverside, against CSM’s top-ranked defense.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy