Dry macular degeneration takes longer to develop, but some who have it will lose vision
As many as 15 million people in the United States have some form of age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss among people 50 and older. Nine out of 10 of them have the dry form, which affects vision but does so more slowly and usually less dramatically than the wet form. Macular degeneration usually starts as dry AMD, but 10% to 15% moves into wet.
Commonly used macular degeneration drug outperforms another at weaning patients off treatment at one year
A pilot, "look-back" study of information about 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treated at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Medicine has revealed that nearly half of patients treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one year without further vision loss. Only 17% of patients taking another commonly used wet AMD therapy, bevacizumab, were able to safely wean from the drug at a year.
Drug Choice Might Matter for Patients With Macular Degeneration
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One of the two most common drugs used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) appears better than the other, a new, small study suggests. Among 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration, 50% of those treated with aflibercept (Eylea) could be weaned off the drug after one year, compared with only 17% of those treated with bevacizumab (Avastin), researchers found. "The results from...
Removing your ovaries before menopause may increase your chances of developing Parkinson’s disease
Researchers have found that people who have had their ovaries removed before menopause may have a higher risk of infection Parkinson’s Disease at a more advanced age. This was inferred from data from more than 5,000 American women, including those who had had their ovaries removed and those who had not. In the case of those who underwent surgery, the chances of developing a neurodegenerative disease were five times greater.
What is the difference between vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease?
Vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two types of dementia. Both conditions can affect cognitive function, behavior, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Vascular dementia occurs as a result of damage to the blood vessels in the brain that affect brain function. The condition can affect thinking, behavior, and memory.
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
PCOS and depression: The link
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Macular Degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a common age-related eye disorder that can lead to reduced vision. Early symptoms can be subtle, which is why regular eye checkups are critical. Macular degeneration, or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a degenerative eye disease. It happens when a critical layer of cells beneath the macula breaks down and slowly disappears. The macula, a small region located right in the center of your retina, is essential for crisp, precise vision.
Can sleep apnea cause A-fib?
Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) refers to a type of arrhythmia, which is an irregular heartbeat. It can cause blood to pool and move slowly, which can result in severe complications. Sleep apnea may cause A-fib. Sleep apnea is a condition. a person’s breathing stops and starts multiple times while they sleep....
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Parkinson’s medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes who took bromocriptine, a medication usually prescribed to treat Parkinson’s disease, had lower blood pressure after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine. Participants taking the medication for one month also experienced significant improvements in aortic stiffness, a...
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
Keeping a Watch Out — and on — for A-Fib
MHE Publication, MHE December 2022, Volume 32, Issue 12. Smart watches such as the Apple Watch could save insurers money if they detect atrial fibrillation early, but false alarms may be an issue. Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is often asymptomatic and is a leading cause of stroke. Several studies have shown...
Chronic inflammation linked to brain atrophy found in older age: study
The human brain is known to shrink and lose some function with age. Gender and chronic inflammation may also be linked to these changes, a new study finds. In more than 500 adults, brain scans and blood immune samples taken over a decade revealed concentrations of inflammatory proteins that increase with age. The correlation of protein-related patterns with aging was so clear that the investigators were able to use them to precisely predict a person’s chronological age.
NCI Study Analyzes the Harms From Cancer Screening
MHE Publication, MHE December 2022, Volume 32, Issue 12. The researchers have several suggestions for how harm from screening should be reported in screening guidelines. A recent study funded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) evaluated how U.S. cancer screening guidelines characterized harms from screening and raised the issue of whether there should be less screening occurring.
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Study Examines Immune System of MS Patients Who Undergo Stem Cell Transplant
Results of research by Swiss investigators show effector memory T cells bounce back quickly after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Stem cell therapy is known to help improve an MS patient’s symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease. In fact, stem cell transplants have shown higher remission rates compared to the available medications and those with MS who get stem cell transplants might get “potent disease control benefits” that last up to 10 years with no need for additional medication.
