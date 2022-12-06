ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

power98fm.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free Santa pictures in Myers Park Dec 11

Luxury Real Estate Agent Patty Shropshire is hosting a free holiday event at 301 Plantation Place, Charlotte, on Sunday, December 11th, 2022, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This location is in Myers Park. Santa is coming and you can get free pictures! Make sure to click “Get Tickets” on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake

TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays

It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

A taste of celebrity chef David Burke coming to Cornelius restaurant

Dec. 6. By Dave Vieser. Celebrity chef David Burke’s hospitality management group has assumed day-to-day operations of Port City Club as the Lake Norman restaurant scene continues to come back from the pandemic. While Nick Lyssikatos still owns the 13,500 square foot eatery, inside operations will now be a...
CORNELIUS, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park

As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Charlotte restaurant owner, son found guilty in $1.7M COVID relief fraud case Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New physician joins Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Andrea Iyekepolo, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics. Iyekepolo will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Julie Schopps, Dr. Walter Gessler, Dr. Elizabeth Rashley and Dr. Kristen Stoner, at Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville. Iyekepolo always knew she wanted to be a pediatrician. “I chose this specialty because...
STATESVILLE, NC

