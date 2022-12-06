Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free Santa pictures in Myers Park Dec 11
Luxury Real Estate Agent Patty Shropshire is hosting a free holiday event at 301 Plantation Place, Charlotte, on Sunday, December 11th, 2022, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This location is in Myers Park. Santa is coming and you can get free pictures! Make sure to click “Get Tickets” on the...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays
It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
WBTV
New “Selling Charlotte” TV series shows off luxury homes and lifestyle in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - American Dream TV is filming “Selling Charlotte” with several local real estate agents while showcasing some of the city’s most popular attractions. The new series is not affiliated with other real estate-focused spinoffs like Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”. Background: The show “American...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in November?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of November, according to data pulled Dec. 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
businesstodaync.com
A taste of celebrity chef David Burke coming to Cornelius restaurant
Dec. 6. By Dave Vieser. Celebrity chef David Burke’s hospitality management group has assumed day-to-day operations of Port City Club as the Lake Norman restaurant scene continues to come back from the pandemic. While Nick Lyssikatos still owns the 13,500 square foot eatery, inside operations will now be a...
Residents living at ‘deteriorating’ apartments say they can’t get mail delivered
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has uncovered even more issues at a northwest Charlotte apartment complex that residents say is dangerous to live in. Residents living at the Scarlet Pointe Apartments told Channel 9′s Almiya White they haven’t received their mail in months, and some even say it’s been years.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park
As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
Publix ramps up hiring for Huntersville store with opening anticipated in early 2023
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Publix Super Markets Inc. is gearing up to open its newest store in the Charlotte market. The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer expects to hire 140 for its North Creek Village Store in Huntersville. Hiring events were held over the weekend, with others slated for Dec. 9-11. Hours...
lincolntimesnews.com
Leedy family passes on a legacy: Lincoln Times-News under new ownership
LINCOLNTON – A community newspaper that’s been owned and managed by the Leedy family since 1961 has passed on to a new owner. As of Dec. 1, the new owner of Lincoln Times-News is HRN Broadcasting, Inc. with Lanny Ford as the publisher. Guy Leedy purchased Lincoln Times...
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
‘We’re out of that’: Heart medication added to list of drugs in shortage
"It's something I've always taken, literally since my early 20s; never ever thought they wouldn't have a normal drug that everybody takes," said Grzybowski.
Action 9: What to do if a shop damages your car
CHARLOTTE — Since many new cars are on back order and countless used cars are still selling for top dollar, some drivers may be holding onto their rides longer, choosing to get repairs or bodywork done that they may not have otherwise. Pete Economos says he wanted a new...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. • Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97 • Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 97.5. Charlotte (28211) • Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5.
Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Charlotte restaurant owner, son found guilty in $1.7M COVID relief fraud case Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
New physician joins Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Andrea Iyekepolo, MD to Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics. Iyekepolo will be joining tenured physicians Dr. Julie Schopps, Dr. Walter Gessler, Dr. Elizabeth Rashley and Dr. Kristen Stoner, at Piedmont HealthCare Pediatrics in Statesville. Iyekepolo always knew she wanted to be a pediatrician. “I chose this specialty because...
WRAL
'Unfathomable': 5-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in Charlotte area backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte reports hundreds of firearms have been stolen in the Charlotte area. Many have been taken from vehicles during break-ins, and for one Huntersville family, a stolen gun was found too close to home. Imagine being in your backyard with your kids and your 5-year-old...
