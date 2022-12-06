Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmvt
I.T.D. getting crews ready to battle adverse road conditions this winter
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public aren’t the only ones preparing for a winter storm. “We like to get out there before the snow freezes to the road,” said Chuck Sharp, I.T.D’s local maintenance foremen in Twin Falls. I.T.D. has been hard at work the...
Idaho8.com
Clouds and fog ahead of more snow
Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
Post Register
Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin
BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
Rejoice: Magic Mountain Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in Southern Idaho
There are years in Southern Idaho when the ski resorts don’t open until January due to a lack of snow, but this year there’s plenty of powder, and Magic Mountain is ready to open for the season. Southern Idaho Ski Resorts Now Open For 2022. Pomerelle Ski Resort...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Winter Weather Advisory December 8th Through The 9th
A winter weather advisory will be in effect for portions of southwest and west central Idaho from 5 pm Thursday to 11 am Friday. According to the National Weather Service said "total snow accumulations of up to inches in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, expect up to 3 inches along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches."
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Scary roads ahead. Freezing fog, mix of rain and snow in Tri-Cities forecast
Temperatures to drop again soon.
Post Register
Two new winter storms head this way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Some Slight Improvement for Idaho Drought?
I saw a warning about avalanche possibilities. It was issued this week in the Sawtooth Range. Two different types of snowpack don’t always get along and one can give away. I have no desire to be downslope during such an occurrence, though. There’s snow in the mountains and if we can maintain a solid pack until spring, we can slake the thirst of Idaho’s parched ground.
kidnewsradio.com
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
FOX 28 Spokane
Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday
Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley
Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game Pull Deer Trapped in Old Water Tank
HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-In mid-November Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers had to extract a mule deer buck that had gotten trapped in an old water tank. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the water tank is what remains of an old hotel water system built in the late 1800s and several animals have gotten trapped from time to time. Video shared by Idaho Fish and Game shows the young buck trying to jump out of the concrete structure. Conservation officers waited for the deer to present a good shot so it could be anesthetized and prepped for extraction. Once the animal went down officers went to work getting it out safely. A sling was placed around the deer so it could be lifted out safely. The animal was tagged to show it had been tranquilized, vitals were checked, and then the drugs were reversed allowing the buck to run away. Check out the video below:
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0