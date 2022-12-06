ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

National Junior Honor Society

The National Junior Honor Society is an organization that recognizes academics and other positive character traits in students. Members of the Bellwood-Antis Chapter represent our school through volunteering, being a leader, showing good character, and demonstrating good citizenship. Members this year have helped at the community Hope Center, tutored students,...
Two students qualify for PMEA District band

Bellwood-Antis band members Madison Brinkman and Abi Eckenrod were accepted into the PMEA District 6 band last week. The auditions for this year were held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. “I am very impressed with the hard work they’ve put in.” Mr....
