Camden Chat
Saturday Bird Droppings: The rumor mill has slowed
Perhaps Mike Elias is right that the Winter Meetings are “an information gathering event, first and foremost,” but player movement sure has settled down a whole lot since the frenzy earlier this week. Signings are harder to come by, and even the rumor mill has slowed to a crawl. The Orioles haven’t even been connected to a minor league signing in several days. Kinda lame.
Camden Chat
Friday Bird Droppings: Orioles fans are getting impatient
Good morning, Camden Chatters. After a madcap few days of free agent action during this week’s winter meetings, the baseball hot stove continued to churn yesterday even as most GMs returned home. The day began with the shocking news of Xander Bogaerts’ middle-of-the-night deal with San Diego, marking his departure from the Red Sox after 10 stellar seasons. The Padres might regret the last few years of that contract, which will run until Bogaerts is 40, but anything that makes the Sox a worse team and infuriates their fan base is fine by me.
Camden Chat
Know Your Orioles 40-man: Noah Denoyer
How he arrived: Signed as an undrafted free agent out of San Joaquin Delta College in 2019; contract selected 11/15/22. Of the recent additions to the Orioles’ 40-man roster, pitcher Noah Denoyer brings the least amount of hype along with his addition. Not a top prospect like Grayson Rodriguez or Joey Ortiz or a new addition to the organization like Lewin Diaz or Kyle Gibson, there is a certain mystery surrounding Denoyer. What do the Orioles see in the big righty out of California? Can he build on a strong showing for Bowie last year and find his way to the big leagues?
Camden Chat
Know Your Orioles 40-man: Seth Johnson
How he arrived: Acquired from Tampa Bay Rays in three-team trade that sent Trey Mancini to Houston Astros 8/1/22; contract selected 11/15/22. When the Orioles dealt away their longest-tenured and most popular player, Trey Mancini, with the surprising club just three games out of a playoff spot on Trade Deadline Eve, the deal was poorly received in many corners of Birdland. For the O’s to cut ties with their clubhouse leader and one of their most productive hitters when the team was on the verge of accomplishing something special, fans argued, was a gut punch from which the team wouldn’t recover.
Camden Chat
The 1966 Baltimore Orioles (Part Four–The '66 World Series)
[This post is part of a four-part series on the early Orioles from inception up to the '66 World Series victory. The first segment deals with the Orioles from the Browns' move in '54 up to the '64 season. The second deals with the '64 season up to the '66 season. The third deals with the happenings during the 1966 pennant season, and the fourth with the '66 World Series and aftermath. I've interspersed facts, pictures and details with my personal recollections growing up in this era of Orioles baseball. Hope you enjoy! -- Tony]
Camden Chat
Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles free agent pitching market is shrinking
There are now three months and 22 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The winter meetings have come and gone. If you were hoping that the Orioles were going to make a significant signing to bolster their starting rotation before they were over, then you are probably disappointed today. This far into the offseason, all they’ve got to show for themselves is Kyle Gibson. He might end up being a cromulent Orioles starting pitcher, but at best he secures a back-end spot for one year.
