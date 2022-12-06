There are now three months and 22 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The winter meetings have come and gone. If you were hoping that the Orioles were going to make a significant signing to bolster their starting rotation before they were over, then you are probably disappointed today. This far into the offseason, all they’ve got to show for themselves is Kyle Gibson. He might end up being a cromulent Orioles starting pitcher, but at best he secures a back-end spot for one year.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO