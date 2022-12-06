ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Skepticism spreads around UMN regent selection process, PAC involvement

The Regent Candidate Advisory Council (RCAC) closed applications for 2023 University of Minnesota Board of Regents appointments on Tuesday. State Sen. Greg Clausen (DFL-57) is heading the RCAC as the committee’s chair this year. Greg Clausen announced his appointment to the RCAC on Oct. 24. Clausen’s appointment raised concerns...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

