The Regent Candidate Advisory Council (RCAC) closed applications for 2023 University of Minnesota Board of Regents appointments on Tuesday. State Sen. Greg Clausen (DFL-57) is heading the RCAC as the committee’s chair this year. Greg Clausen announced his appointment to the RCAC on Oct. 24. Clausen’s appointment raised concerns...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO