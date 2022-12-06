Read full article on original website
Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game
Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon. Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday. During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and...
Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
Report: UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. following OC Phil Longo to UW
MADISON, Wis. — North Carolina offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. is expected to join new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell on the Badgers' coaching staff, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Bicknell has experience coaching with Phil Longo, who will join UW's staff as...
Notre Dame Football: 6 transfer quarterbacks the Irish could target
Drew Pyne was a pleasant surprise with his play this season for Notre Dame football. A third-year sophomore, Pyne was 8-2 as the starting quarterback, throwing for 2,021 yards and 21 touchdowns against six interceptions. According to Pete Sampson of the Athletic, Pyne was informed by the team that they would look for a quarterback in the portal, but he was welcome to stay and compete to start the following season.
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders in final minute, 17-16
Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams' brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions' six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.Los Angeles trailed 16-3 after Daniel Carlson's third field goal with 12:20 to play, but...
Baker Mayfield headbutts teammate after leading Rams on go-ahead TD drive
Baker Mayfield was hyped after leading the Los Angeles Rams on a game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. He headbutted his teammate.
Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard Won’t Return After Bowl Game
He said the decision was made after speaking with the team’s new coach.
Former Ohio State WR wins NFL Rookie of the Week, 4th time this season
Garrett Wilson is definitely putting people on notice as an NFL Rookie. The former Ohio State wide receiver Wilson has been receiving all the praise in his first season with the New York Jets, earning the NFL Rookie of the Week title for the 4th time this season. On Thursday,...
