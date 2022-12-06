Read full article on original website
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary
He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
Princess Anne's ruby brooch and jacket stand out from the crowd as the hardworking royal dons daring shade during engagement
Princess Anne's ruby brooch hits all the right notes during her recent visit to an awards ceremony in her name and fans are loving it
Harry compares Meghan to Diana and criticizes royals' 'unconscious bias' in Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have taken aim at "unconscious bias" inside the royal family and defended their decision to quit the institution, as their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series threatens to deepen the split between the couple and Buckingham Palace.
curetoday.com
‘Phantom of the Opera’ Star Dies of Cancer, ‘The Home Edit’ Host Completes Treatment and More
From the death of a Broadway actor to TV stars completing treatment, here’s what’s happening in the cancer space this week. “Phantom of the Opera” actor dies of colon cancer. Broadway actor Quentin Lee, who is known for his role of The Phantom in “Phantom of the...
Son Documents Moment His Asian Parents Try a Cheeseburger for the First Time
It's safe to say they're now fans.
Beef broth and body shaming: the punk drama about why Empress Elisabeth was the Meghan Markle of her time
Marie Kreutzer grew up in Vienna, where the 19th-century empress Elisabeth of Austria is a tourist-shop darling. She smiles from tea towels, chocolate boxes and all manner of tat. “Her face is on every other souvenir. She is not someone who is cool or interesting here,” the director shrugs over Zoom from her apartment in the city.
