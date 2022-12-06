ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

woodworkingnetwork.com

U.S. woodworking snapshot: Jobs & earnings

What are the top U.S. states for the major woodworking industries and how much can you earn? Check out the infographics for details, plus find more market data in the December 2022 FDMC Wood Industry Almanac. Click on the infographic to enlarge. Job information is shown for the following industry...
homedit.com

Curtains for Sliding Glass Doors: Ideas for Inspired Design

Curtains for sliding glass doors are essential elements for the most functional home design. Window treatments for sliding doors provide privacy, allow you to control light, and give the wide glass doors a more elegant look. Curtains make sliding doors more attractive and blend with the room in a more...
yankodesign.com

This all-white minimalist cabin is the flexible and functional tiny home on wheels you need

Tiny home builder Base Cabin collaborated with Matt Goodman Architecture Office to create this super minimalistic tiny home on wheels inspired by the simplicity of livestock sheds. The clean and simple home was designed to beautifully merge with farms, vineyards, or even the Australian bush. The aim was to ensure that the residents feel one with the surroundings and that there is no sense of separation between the home and the landscape,
rv-pro.com

Cleer Vision Debuts New Baggage Doors

Cleer Vision Windows, an Airxcel brand, has taken the opportunity during this week’s New Products Showcase to introduce its new baggage doors designed with a leak-resistant focus in the same manner as the company’s industry-leading windows. “We wanted to bring this product into the market to offer OEMs...
Kitchen and Bath Design News

Natural Influences

Nothing grounds the kitchen space and sets the tone for the design quite like the cabinets, whether it’s a neutral perimeter, glass-enclosed uppers or colorful island. The combinations for colors, textures and styles are seemingly endless, allowing designers to meet every aesthetic need of their clients. The latest kitchen...
homedit.com

How to Clean Venetian Blinds: Solutions for Different Blind Materials

Venetian blinds are a popular window treatment, so it is useful to know how to clean these window treatments to keep your space tidy and dust free. Cleaning Venetian blinds is difficult because they have small slats that attract dust over time. Light-colored finishes make it difficult to spot dust, but these get just as dirty as dark finishes.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wood components & industrial products: Industry trends & projections

With the integral role they have in cabinetry, furniture, and other wood products, the market outlook for wood components and industrial products remains relatively positive, despite economic concerns and the continuing supply chain issues. Wood remains the dominant substrate for interior components, according to respondents in the fifth annual Wood...

