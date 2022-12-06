Read full article on original website
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple ID, iMessage, iCloud security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced a series of three powerful new tools to protect users' most sensitive data, in new iCloud and iMessage features that will be rolling out between now and the end of 2023.
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
AOL Corp
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
Amazon's Ad Verification program offers select users $2 per month for sharing their traffic data. It is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel, an invite-only program that offers users financial rewards. The voluntary program could raise privacy concerns over how Amazon handles customer data. Some Amazon users will now earn $2...
makeuseof.com
Why Apple Added 700 New Price Points to the App Store
App developers now have more freedom than ever when pricing their apps for consumers. But that also means you might see prices on some of your favorite apps change in the near future.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
Personalized iPhone ads can put your privacy at risk — disable this feature now
No one likes to give out their private data, personalized ads can be intrusive and infuriating, luckily it's easy to stop them on an iPhone.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA
Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Android Apps to Remove the Background From Any Image
Removing backgrounds from your photos used to be a hectic task that required a PC and some serious Photoshop skills. However, you no longer need such special arrangements because you can easily do it on your Android phone.
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons Not to Switch to Windows From macOS
It has been over two decades since Apple released the first version of its now-iconic operating system, macOS. In that time, it has undergone many changes and improvements, becoming one of the most popular and user-friendly operating systems out there.
makeuseof.com
The Pros and Cons of macOS Becoming More Like iOS and iPadOS
As strange as it sounds, it does seem like macOS is becoming more and more like iOS and iPadOS. When you trace the history of macOS over the decades, it has never looked more like iOS than it does now in macOS Ventura.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
makeuseof.com
Asahi Linux Achieves Major Breathrough With Apple Silicon GPU Support
The developers of Asahi Linux have announced that the Linux distribution targeting Apple Silicon CPUs now natively supports graphics acceleration. This is a major breakthrough for the distro and Linux support on modern Apple hardware.
