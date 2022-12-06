Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
Saudi's MBS rolls out the red carpet for China's Xi, in a not too subtle message to Biden
When Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia received him with the pomp and circumstance normally reserved for the kingdom's most strategic ally, the United States.
5 key takeaways from Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia
Years of progressing ties between Saudi Arabia and China this week culminated in a multiple-day state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh, where several agreements and summits heralded a "new era" of Chinese-Arab partnership.
As the world courts TSMC, Taiwan worries about losing its 'silicon shield'
Semiconductor giant TSMC was feted this week by US President Joe Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook during a ceremony to unveil its $40 billion manufacturing site in Arizona — a huge investment designed to help secure America's supply of the most advanced chips.
