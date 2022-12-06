Read full article on original website
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies Lack Appetite For Free Agents Tied to Qualifying Offer
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told reporters at the Winter Meetings on Monday that he's likely done pursuing free agent who rejected qualifying offers.
Phillies Swipe Enigmatic Prospect From Red Sox In Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have taken advantage in a flaw to Major League Baseball’s prospect system, and it’s coming at the expense of the Boston Red Sox. The Rule 5 draft took place Wednesday, allowing teams to pluck prospects from minor league systems across baseball in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. Garrett Whitlock, one of the Red Sox’s premier arms, is a famous Rule 5 selection from the New York Yankees in 2020 and has become a key piece in Boston’s future. As they do every year, the Red Sox saw players come and go during the affair, but no selection was more perplexing than that of Noah Song.
Former Top Prospect Hopes to Revive Career with Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with outfielder Nomar Mazara. Mazara, 23, was once one of baseball's most promising prospects, when he was a member of the Texas Rangers' organization.
Phillies Select Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Boston Red Sox prospect Noah Song in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not...
Orioles select reliever Andrew Politi in Rule 5 draft
The Orioles kicked off what’s become their yearly tradition of trying to get a Rule 5 draft pick to stick on the roster on Wednesday evening, selecting right-handed pitcher Andrew Politi with their pick in the draft. Politi, a 26-year-old who spent most of this season with the Red Sox Triple-A Worcester affiliate, was originally a 15th round draft pick in the 2018 draft. No Orioles players were selected in the major league portion of the draft.
Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles free agent pitching market is shrinking
There are now three months and 22 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The winter meetings have come and gone. If you were hoping that the Orioles were going to make a significant signing to bolster their starting rotation before they were over, then you are probably disappointed today. This far into the offseason, all they’ve got to show for themselves is Kyle Gibson. He might end up being a cromulent Orioles starting pitcher, but at best he secures a back-end spot for one year.
Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles will pick 17th overall in 2023 Draft
The inaugural MLB Draft lottery took place on Tuesday night, confirming that the Orioles will have the 17th overall selection in next summer’s amateur draft. They did not move up or down from their pre-lottery placement. This new process was implemented as part of CBA negotiations last year. The idea is to cut down on tanking by removing the certainty of draft position. No longer does the worst record in the league guarantee you the top draft pick.
The 1966 Baltimore Orioles (Part Three–The '66 Season)
[This post is part of a four-part series on the early Orioles from inception up to the '66 World Series victory. The first segment deals with the Orioles from the Browns' move in '54 up to the '64 season. The second deals with the '64 season up to the '66 season. The third deals with the happenings during the 1966 pennant season, and the fourth with the '66 World Series and aftermath. I've interspersed facts, pictures and details with my personal recollections growing up in this era of Orioles baseball. Hope you enjoy! -- Tony]
Know Your Orioles 40-man: Seth Johnson
How he arrived: Acquired from Tampa Bay Rays in three-team trade that sent Trey Mancini to Houston Astros 8/1/22; contract selected 11/15/22. When the Orioles dealt away their longest-tenured and most popular player, Trey Mancini, with the surprising club just three games out of a playoff spot on Trade Deadline Eve, the deal was poorly received in many corners of Birdland. For the O’s to cut ties with their clubhouse leader and one of their most productive hitters when the team was on the verge of accomplishing something special, fans argued, was a gut punch from which the team wouldn’t recover.
Phillies make Turner signing official, reveal jersey number
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner is officially a Philadelphia Phillie for the next 11 years. The Phillies on Thursday morning announced Turner's 11-year, $300 million contract."We just pictured ourselves here. I pictured myself in this uniform. [My wife] pictured living here and having family come and visit. We pictured playing with Bryce [Harper] and [Kyle] Schwarber and a lot of those guys on the team now, Kevin Long," Turner said. "It just seemed like a lot of things added up and pointed us in this direction. We were excited about it."Turner will wear No. 7 with the Phillies.The 29-year-old wore...
