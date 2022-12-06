Read full article on original website
Marshfield Man Enters a Plea for Wood County Shooting
A Marshfield man arrested after a shooting entered a plea in Wood County Court. On May 30th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz (Age: 29) into custody in connection with the shooting.
cwbradio.com
Man Charged with 1985 Wood County Murder Appears in Court
The man charged with a murder from 1985 appeared in Wood County Court on Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. On July...
95.5 FM WIFC
Myszka Reaches Plea Deal for Chippewa County Charges
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau man who led police on a multi-county manhunt along Highway 29 in September has reached a plea deal for felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing an officer. Chad Myszka entered the pleas on Wednesday in Chippewa...
WEAU-TV 13
Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man bonded out of jail in Oct. 2022 is arrested again after authorities seized suspected drugs in Wood County. According to a media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 6, 2022, authorities conducted five searches in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from inside the homes. A large amount of money and drug paraphernalia was also seized.
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 57-year-old Stephen Thompson of Tomah was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wood County Man Reaches Plea Deal in Air Compressor Argument Case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Wood County man will have attempted homicide charges dismissed as part of a plea deal for a battery of charges stemming from an argument over an air compressor. Jason Schultz pled guilty to counts of reckless injury and recklessly endangering safety on Wednesday....
95.5 FM WIFC
Wood County Man Arrested on Drug Charges While Out on Bond
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Wood County man who was out on bond after being arrested in connection with a drug raid back in October is now back in the slammer. Sheriff’s Officials say John Brogen was released after a family member posted a $10,000 bond after he was taken into custody as part of a large drug bust involving meth, cocaine, and heroin. But seven weeks after that October 2nd arrest, officers say they received information that showed he may have gone back to using and distributing controlled substances.
cwbradio.com
Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
cvtc.edu
From solitary confinement to commencement
Felon, recovering addict to graduate from CVTC with honors. Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.
WSAW
Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff from the Merrill Police Department say they are not immune from receiving calls from scammers. Between Thursday and Friday, the police department’s front desk receive 17 calls from scammers. “Some claiming we won Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Some claiming they were Medicare affiliated. Sometimes they claim...
DNR seeking tips from public regarding illegal elk shootings in Jackson County
The elk were killed in separate events during the gun-deer season, the DNR says. DNR officials located one of the elk on November 20 on private property near Whitney Road in the Township of Knapp. The second was found near Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in the Township of Brockway on November 22.
95.5 FM WIFC
Merrill Police Department Targeted by Phone Scammers
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — No one is safe from scammers. The Merrill Police Department says they’ve received nearly 20 calls from scammers between Thursday and Friday, and nearly every one of them eventually asked for money in one form or another. Officers say the scammers claimed to be...
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Facing Charges for Death of Passenger in Clark County Crash
A Medford man has been charged for a fatal crash in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
Wausau area births, Dec. 6
Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
WSAW
LEAP delivers unique gifts to local law enforcement
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holidays coming up, it is once again the time of the year that the Law Enforcement Appreciation Project gives back to Marathon County law enforcement. The organization raises money from the public and uses it to buy gift cards and gift bags which allow...
Wausau area obituaries December 5, 2022
Herbert G. Ableman, 85, Weston, WI, died December 1, 2022, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston, with his daughters by his side. Herb was born on March 23, 1937, in Monroe, WI, to Ted and Ruth (Johnson) Ableman. He grew up in Monroe, playing basketball and graduating from Monroe High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. On June 24, 1961, he married Barbara Phelps, and employment with Wausau Insurance Company as a Certified Public Accountant brought the couple to the Wausau area where they raised their family. Herb was involved with many local organizations where he often volunteered as treasurer and was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He was known both for his sense of humor and acts of service to those he loved.
WSAW
Merrill Fire Department continues investigation into apartment fire
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is continuing its investigation into its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building at 1210 E. 8th St. for a report of a couch that was on fire. The multi-family dwelling had smoke and fire coming from an upper apartment which caused heavy damage to the unit. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely. A cat was also located in an adjacent apartment and was reunited with its owner, however, one cat is reported missing.
