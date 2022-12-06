Herbert G. Ableman, 85, Weston, WI, died December 1, 2022, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston, with his daughters by his side. Herb was born on March 23, 1937, in Monroe, WI, to Ted and Ruth (Johnson) Ableman. He grew up in Monroe, playing basketball and graduating from Monroe High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. On June 24, 1961, he married Barbara Phelps, and employment with Wausau Insurance Company as a Certified Public Accountant brought the couple to the Wausau area where they raised their family. Herb was involved with many local organizations where he often volunteered as treasurer and was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He was known both for his sense of humor and acts of service to those he loved.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO