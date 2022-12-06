In an ongoing effort to reduce the number of drug and alcohol-impaired drivers on our streets and highways, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently awarded the Safford Police Department $7500.00 in DUI Enforcement Grant Funding. This funding is specifically for Officer overtime and will be used during Eastern Arizona DUI Task Force and Departmental Enforcement details geared to target those driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. In addition to the Officer overtime, Safford Officers were awarded $915.00 for the purchase of 2 Portable Breathalyzer Testers.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO