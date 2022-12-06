ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley

Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
Don’t Miss the Holiday Vendor Sale Taking Place in Twin Falls

Shopping for the holidays is exhausting and the crowds make going to the store worse than any other time of year. Trying to browse and shop for family and friends takes its toll and getting what everyone wants can be tough, and sometimes a chore. Instead of going to crowded stores that everyone else is going to, why not try a different approach and go to a vendor sale, where you will find one of kind items, deal with fewer crowds, and be sure to find something that you haven't thought of yet? There is a holiday vendor sale taking place this weekend, that may help you find those last gifts you need, as well as the ones you don't know you want yet.
Cellphones Responsible For Decline Of Twin Falls One-Night Stands

Dating has gotten much more complicated in recent years. It used to be people went out to bars and restaurants and engaged in conversation with strangers, and once in a while, something called a one-night stand would result. I'm convinced cell phones are responsible for bleak dating scenes in Twin Falls and throughout the world.
Twin Falls Area Christmas Eve Candlelight Church Services

If you're looking for a place to celebrate and worship in the Twin Falls area this Christmas, several churches are hosting candlelight services on Christmas Eve. Lighthouse Church is hosting several services in the month of December to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Acoustic Christmas: Acoustic worship on December...
Expect Street Closures for Twin Falls Christmas Parade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets will be blocked off Friday evening (Dec 9) in Twin Falls for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it will begin closing off streets at 2 p.m. in the downtown area along Main Street in preparation fro the parade at 6 p.m. Police ask that anyone parked on Main Street between Jerome and Fairfield streets to move their vehicle before the closure or the vehicle will be towed for safety reasons. The early closure will also allow crews to put up barricades along the parade route (see map below). Main will be closed from Jerome to Castleford Street which will block any cross street in between, including Shoshone Street. Twin Falls Police said the area will remain closed to traffic until the area is clear of pedestrians. The area around the Downtown Commons will stay closed until after the tree lighting ceremony.
Research Provides Best Christmas Deals in Twin Falls this Year

As the holiday shopping season is in full swing and many of us are looking for the best possible deals we can find this year, make sure you do your homework before buying that big gift for your partner, your children, or even for yourself. While there may be great discounts and deals to be had, depending on where you shop, depends on if it is the best deal you can get. It may seem obvious, but rarely do people do enough research to truly save the most money they can on a purchase, and over time it catches up with you. Here is why you should do some research and take your time before any major purchases this holiday season.
Why Shopping in Person in Twin Falls is Better than Online this Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many people may be done or almost done without ever stepping foot in a store. With online shopping, it is easier than ever before to buy all the gifts you need without ever having to get out into the cold weather or go to stores after a long day of work. While the world has been transitioning to online shopping for a while now, there is still something about shopping in-store that is better than online through the holidays. Here are some of the reasons it is better to do your holiday shopping in stores this holiday season than online.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash - Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
What Would You Do? Receiving the Wrong Package in Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you got a package delivered this holiday season that wasn't yours, but maybe something you want? What would you do if you have no return address and don't know how to find the right person? Do you keep it? Do you find a way to return it? Do you even open it to see what it is? While it is a felony to open somebody else's mail, that doesn't mean it isn't tempting, especially during the holiday season, so what would you do?
Tony’s 2T Auto - Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
7 Ways to Make Extra Money this Holiday Season in Twin Falls

Holiday shopping can become expensive in a hurry, and the more people you have to buy for the quicker your bank account goes lower. It is smart to spread your holiday buying throughout the year or start early, but often, time gets away from us and before you know it, December is beginning. For those that are struggling to buy everything they want this year for their friends, families, and coworkers, there are a few ways to make some extra money for the holiday season to help get every last gift.
Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls

A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
