Santa, Train Set Raffles & Cookies At Free Magic Valley Xmas Show
Trains are synonymous with the Christmas season. From greeting cards and Christmas popcorn tins to popular December films such as Polar Express, trains take on a magical feeling in the winter months more than any other time of year. For anyone who is (or knows) a lover of trains, there's...
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley
Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
Papa Johns In Twin Falls Is Opening Soon With Delicious Grand Opening
Papa John's is officially opening in Twin Falls. The construction of the building is still underway with flooring and walls being put in this weekend. That being said, an estimated opening date and Grand Opening have been announced. Papa Johns Returning To Twin Falls. Papa John's was originally located near...
Don’t Miss the Holiday Vendor Sale Taking Place in Twin Falls
Shopping for the holidays is exhausting and the crowds make going to the store worse than any other time of year. Trying to browse and shop for family and friends takes its toll and getting what everyone wants can be tough, and sometimes a chore. Instead of going to crowded stores that everyone else is going to, why not try a different approach and go to a vendor sale, where you will find one of kind items, deal with fewer crowds, and be sure to find something that you haven't thought of yet? There is a holiday vendor sale taking place this weekend, that may help you find those last gifts you need, as well as the ones you don't know you want yet.
Cellphones Responsible For Decline Of Twin Falls One-Night Stands
Dating has gotten much more complicated in recent years. It used to be people went out to bars and restaurants and engaged in conversation with strangers, and once in a while, something called a one-night stand would result. I'm convinced cell phones are responsible for bleak dating scenes in Twin Falls and throughout the world.
Experience First Hand The Miracle At Bethlehem With Twin Falls Church
Christmas, first and foremost, is a religious holiday. Not everyone who celebrates is religious, but the reason for the season is the birth of Jesus Christ. One Twin Falls church is sending you back in time to Bethlehem to experience the miracle firsthand. Come To Bethlehem With Twin Falls Church.
Twin Falls Area Christmas Eve Candlelight Church Services
If you're looking for a place to celebrate and worship in the Twin Falls area this Christmas, several churches are hosting candlelight services on Christmas Eve. Lighthouse Church is hosting several services in the month of December to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Acoustic Christmas: Acoustic worship on December...
Expect Street Closures for Twin Falls Christmas Parade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets will be blocked off Friday evening (Dec 9) in Twin Falls for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it will begin closing off streets at 2 p.m. in the downtown area along Main Street in preparation fro the parade at 6 p.m. Police ask that anyone parked on Main Street between Jerome and Fairfield streets to move their vehicle before the closure or the vehicle will be towed for safety reasons. The early closure will also allow crews to put up barricades along the parade route (see map below). Main will be closed from Jerome to Castleford Street which will block any cross street in between, including Shoshone Street. Twin Falls Police said the area will remain closed to traffic until the area is clear of pedestrians. The area around the Downtown Commons will stay closed until after the tree lighting ceremony.
Rain, Snow And Wind Combo To Hit Magic Valley By Week’s End
This fall has been a cold and wet one for southern Idaho. With two weeks to go until the official start of winter, the Magic Valley will once again get hit with a frosty, gusty, and rainy period of weather beginning Friday that will stick around for a couple of days.
Research Provides Best Christmas Deals in Twin Falls this Year
As the holiday shopping season is in full swing and many of us are looking for the best possible deals we can find this year, make sure you do your homework before buying that big gift for your partner, your children, or even for yourself. While there may be great discounts and deals to be had, depending on where you shop, depends on if it is the best deal you can get. It may seem obvious, but rarely do people do enough research to truly save the most money they can on a purchase, and over time it catches up with you. Here is why you should do some research and take your time before any major purchases this holiday season.
WATCH: Night Critter Snags Xmas Package; Heed Idaho Postal Alerts
Normally, December is a month when people get victimized by other human beings from holiday Internet scams and porch piracy. Having Christmas package deliveries snagged by critters in the middle of the night is a rarity, but it happened to me Tuesday and I captured it all on video. Christmas...
It’s Possible The Best U.S. Vodka Is Made 2 Hours From Twin Falls
Idaho happens to be one of the largest suppliers in the western United States of the key ingredient in one of the country's most popular spirits. A distillery 170 miles northeast of Twin Falls has built a reputation as producing one of America's top liquors. I don't drink liquor very...
Why Shopping in Person in Twin Falls is Better than Online this Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many people may be done or almost done without ever stepping foot in a store. With online shopping, it is easier than ever before to buy all the gifts you need without ever having to get out into the cold weather or go to stores after a long day of work. While the world has been transitioning to online shopping for a while now, there is still something about shopping in-store that is better than online through the holidays. Here are some of the reasons it is better to do your holiday shopping in stores this holiday season than online.
LOOK: Recap of the Spectacular 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Event
Thanks to all of you in the community who attended the 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event. It was a huge success and offered a special show experience that Twin Falls had never seen before. Did You See the Drones at the 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Event?
Tommy’s Express Car Wash - Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
What Would You Do? Receiving the Wrong Package in Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you got a package delivered this holiday season that wasn't yours, but maybe something you want? What would you do if you have no return address and don't know how to find the right person? Do you keep it? Do you find a way to return it? Do you even open it to see what it is? While it is a felony to open somebody else's mail, that doesn't mean it isn't tempting, especially during the holiday season, so what would you do?
Tony’s 2T Auto - Twin Falls
7 Ways to Make Extra Money this Holiday Season in Twin Falls
Holiday shopping can become expensive in a hurry, and the more people you have to buy for the quicker your bank account goes lower. It is smart to spread your holiday buying throughout the year or start early, but often, time gets away from us and before you know it, December is beginning. For those that are struggling to buy everything they want this year for their friends, families, and coworkers, there are a few ways to make some extra money for the holiday season to help get every last gift.
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls
A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
