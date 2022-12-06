Read full article on original website
States that collect the most in property taxes
Real estate platform ZeroDown examined data from the Census Bureau's annual State Government Tax Collections Survey to see how much money states collect in property taxes. It's important to note there are 14 states that do not collect property taxes at the state level. And while states with the most expensive properties, such as New York and New Jersey, have some of the highest property tax rates in the country, their revenues are divided among local governments such as cities or counties. In most states,...
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
US government entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were just cleared to purchase mortgages of over $1 million for the first time because home prices are still so high
With US home prices climbing by more than 12% in the year through September, so too can the size of your mortgage.
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
Report: 8% of All 2022 Mortgage-Purchased Homes Are Underwater
According to Black Knight Data & Analytics division’s Mortgage Monitor report, of all homes purchased with a mortgage in 2022, 8% are at least marginally underwater. Additionally, nearly 40% have less than 10% equity stakes in their home, while equity risk for those who bought 12 or more months ago remains minimal.
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
How homeowners can reduce their mortgage payment
It's no secret that buying a home is difficult these days. But a new study found you'll have to make 45% more than you did last year to afford a typical house.
Homebuyers just got their biggest weekly mortgage-rate drop in 40 years
The typical monthly mortgage payment fell by $100 as a result, but the housing market's woes are far from over.
Home price growth is slowing most in these cities, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Several U.S. cities where home prices skyrocketed due to an influx of new residents during the pandemic are now seeing prices drop quickly. Real estate experts at Redfin looked at year-over-year data back in February and then again in October to find where the price per square foot dropped the most during that time period.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Affordability Drives Value: Insights from a Seasoned Appraiser
It can be said that housing prices determine affordability, but it is also true that affordability can drive prices, and prices in turn can drive value. Due to rising interest rates, many potential home buyers are currently unable to qualify to buy the properties they want. Some have been pushed out of the market entirely. After speaking with two individuals in the mortgage business recently, I discovered that they suddenly have a lot of.
Mortgage Credit Availability Boosted by 1.4 Percent in November
Mortgage credit availability increased by 1.4% in November according to the Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from ICE Mortgage Technology. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012.
Layoffs are crushing the real-estate industry, and Redfin and Opendoor are the latest victims. Here are 44 companies that have shed jobs due to the fast-cooling housing market.
Redfin and Opendoor are the latest real-estate firms to lay off employees. The layoffs come as demand for mortgages has reached its lowest level since 1997. Insider rounded up 44 of the firms who have cut staff amid a cooling housing market. The layoffs at Redfin and Opendoor are the...
Fannie Mae Making Tweaks to Desktop Underwriter
Fannie Mae is rolling out a set of enhancements in its Desktop Underwriter (DU) automated underwriting system that will deliver new benefits to borrowers with no credit score and the lenders who serve them. The new enhancements will:. Update the eligibility criteria for loans where no borrower has a credit...
Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret
Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Redfin Predicts Home Sales Will Decrease to Lowest Levels in a Decade
Redfin expects home sales to sink to their lowest level in more than a decade in 2023 as high mortgage rates keep housing costs up and prevent people from moving. High homeowner equity and a resilient job market will stave off a wave of foreclosures. Mortgage rates will take center stage in 2023, with high rates likely to make it the slowest housing-market year since 2011.
5 homes for sale below the typical prices in Jamaica Plain
From one-bedroom condos to five-bedroom Victorians. Home prices have skyrocketed in Jamaica Plain, with the median sales price for a single-family home increasing 39.1% year over year to $1,150,000 in October and the cost of a condo jumping a little bit less, 25.3%, to $685,000, according to a report from The Warren Group.
