pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 8-11: Parade of Lights, Chelsea Handler and more
Here are the top events happening in the area from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. Snow N Glow: The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Snow N Glow Holiday Festival begins this weekend. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food and drinks will be sold. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, and daily Dec. 17-25. Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Del Mar Fair Grounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08.
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
Zorbas Greek Restaurant in Chula Vista closing after 34 years
CHULA VISTA, Calif — Zorbas Greek Taverna and Bar of Chula Vista announced its closing after operating for more than 30 years. “To all our valued customers and friends, and those that became family...all great things must end!” the Zorbas Greek Restaurant said in part on a Facebook post.
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Wagyu Specialists La Carniceria Meat Market To Open San Diego Locations
Los Angeles-based premium butcher shop chain La Carniceria Meat Market has plans to open as many as four locations around San Diego County. Founded in the South Gate City area of Los Angeles in 2017 by Luis Ruiz, La Carniceria Meat Market is high-end meat store and one of the only facilities in the Los Angeles area to be part of the Japanese Kobe Beef Association. Ruiz moved to Los Angeles at age 21 and picked up a job at a local butcher shop in South Gate. Over the course of the next few years, Ruiz was able to buyout the very shop that gave him his start and eventually shifted the company's vision to that of his own. La Carniceria Meat Market now has five locations across Los Angeles and Orange County and a new franchise model that aims to greatly increase growth.
Eater
Modern Izakaya Melding Japanese and Mexican Cuisine Comes to La Mesa
An East County sushi bar and grill has been transformed into a stylish and modern, 35-seat izakaya, bringing a fresh dining option to La Mesa via a menu that spotlights wagyu beef as well as dishes that mixes Japanese and Mexican flavors and techniques. Izakaya Maize is the first solo restaurant from chef Nate Horton, whose resume includes stops at the Marine Room, Blue Boheme, and Animae. For the past number of years, Horton has been the right hand of Swagyu owner Steve Brown, supporting Brown through his Cosecha pop-ups and his stint at the now Michelin-starred Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco as well as helping to develop the Swagyu brand of restaurants and butcher shops.
Graze Craze Planning First San Diego Location
Charcuterie Chain Breaking Into California
Eater
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain Pret A Manger Expanding to San Diego
Pret A Manger, a British takeaway cafe chain often referred to as Pret, is making a big push into North America that will likely include several stores in the San Diego area. Known for its pre-packaged foods, the company opened its first shop 36 years ago in London and now operates over 550 locations across the UK, Europe, and further abroad.
'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary
A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining
17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip Getaway
It's taken in the United States, this picturesque photo. Isn't it gorgeous?. Vitamin sea, great food and beautiful sunsets, what more do you need for a weekend getaway?
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
northcountydailystar.com
5 Great Trails for a Holiday Hike in Carlsbad
Carlsbad has about 67 miles of trails to enjoy. If you have friends or family visiting over Christmas, or you just want to get outside, here are five great city trails to check out. We’re also sharing videos of each trail so you can get a sneak peek.
travelyourway.net
Dude Got Stranded Hiking, Lived on ‘Half Jar of Salsa for Two Weeks’
When you go out hiking, have you ever included a jar of salsa in your backpack? Most don’t. But a man who became stranded while hiking in Southern California did last month and it saved his life. Perhaps we all should. Eric, last name unknown, from Oceanside, California, had...
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
News 8 KFMB
North Park's 1st Annual Winter Wonderland
North Park Main Street to host Winter Wonderland Festival on Sunday December 11, 2022 at the North Park Mini Park. Visit: NorthParkMainStreet.com.
NBC San Diego
Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million
The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
northcountydailystar.com
Holiday Events this Weekend in Escondido!
Happy Holidays, Escondido! We have a few holiday events this weekend to get you in the holiday spirit!. • Escondido Jaycee’s Christmas Parade: Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. along Grand Avenue. Road closures will be in place starting at 1:15 p.m. Learn more at: http://ow.ly/SO3B50LX1sJ. • Escondido Holiday...
National City approves 3 cannabis businesses, first weed lounge coming soon
SAN DIEGO — National City has high expectations after months of dealing with a three part permit process. Three cannabis businesses have been approved to move forward with their plans, including the first weed lounge in San Diego County. “With our ordinance we approved up to six, but yesterday...
