San Diego, CA

pacificsandiego.com

Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 8-11: Parade of Lights, Chelsea Handler and more

Here are the top events happening in the area from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. Snow N Glow: The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Snow N Glow Holiday Festival begins this weekend. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food and drinks will be sold. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, and daily Dec. 17-25. Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Del Mar Fair Grounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08.
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Wagyu Specialists La Carniceria Meat Market To Open San Diego Locations

Los Angeles-based premium butcher shop chain La Carniceria Meat Market has plans to open as many as four locations around San Diego County. Founded in the South Gate City area of Los Angeles in 2017 by Luis Ruiz, La Carniceria Meat Market is high-end meat store and one of the only facilities in the Los Angeles area to be part of the Japanese Kobe Beef Association. Ruiz moved to Los Angeles at age 21 and picked up a job at a local butcher shop in South Gate. Over the course of the next few years, Ruiz was able to buyout the very shop that gave him his start and eventually shifted the company's vision to that of his own. La Carniceria Meat Market now has five locations across Los Angeles and Orange County and a new franchise model that aims to greatly increase growth.
Eater

Modern Izakaya Melding Japanese and Mexican Cuisine Comes to La Mesa

An East County sushi bar and grill has been transformed into a stylish and modern, 35-seat izakaya, bringing a fresh dining option to La Mesa via a menu that spotlights wagyu beef as well as dishes that mixes Japanese and Mexican flavors and techniques. Izakaya Maize is the first solo restaurant from chef Nate Horton, whose resume includes stops at the Marine Room, Blue Boheme, and Animae. For the past number of years, Horton has been the right hand of Swagyu owner Steve Brown, supporting Brown through his Cosecha pop-ups and his stint at the now Michelin-starred Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco as well as helping to develop the Swagyu brand of restaurants and butcher shops.
Eater

British Sandwich and Coffee Chain Pret A Manger Expanding to San Diego

Pret A Manger, a British takeaway cafe chain often referred to as Pret, is making a big push into North America that will likely include several stores in the San Diego area. Known for its pre-packaged foods, the company opened its first shop 36 years ago in London and now operates over 550 locations across the UK, Europe, and further abroad.
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining

17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
northcountydailystar.com

5 Great Trails for a Holiday Hike in Carlsbad

Carlsbad has about 67 miles of trails to enjoy. If you have friends or family visiting over Christmas, or you just want to get outside, here are five great city trails to check out. We’re also sharing videos of each trail so you can get a sneak peek.
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
Eater

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
NBC San Diego

Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million

The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
northcountydailystar.com

Holiday Events this Weekend in Escondido!

Happy Holidays, Escondido! We have a few holiday events this weekend to get you in the holiday spirit!. • Escondido Jaycee’s Christmas Parade: Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. along Grand Avenue. Road closures will be in place starting at 1:15 p.m. Learn more at: http://ow.ly/SO3B50LX1sJ. • Escondido Holiday...
