Los Angeles-based premium butcher shop chain La Carniceria Meat Market has plans to open as many as four locations around San Diego County. Founded in the South Gate City area of Los Angeles in 2017 by Luis Ruiz, La Carniceria Meat Market is high-end meat store and one of the only facilities in the Los Angeles area to be part of the Japanese Kobe Beef Association. Ruiz moved to Los Angeles at age 21 and picked up a job at a local butcher shop in South Gate. Over the course of the next few years, Ruiz was able to buyout the very shop that gave him his start and eventually shifted the company's vision to that of his own. La Carniceria Meat Market now has five locations across Los Angeles and Orange County and a new franchise model that aims to greatly increase growth.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO