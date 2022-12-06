ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport

If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase

A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?

Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
It's Almost Time For 'Christmas in Haughton'

Downtown Haughton is set to be extra festive this holiday season with the return of the 6th Annual Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade, this Saturday, December 10. This year's gala will feature a holiday parade through downtown Haughton, with local businesses and community groups participating with decorated vehicles, floats and finishing with the star of the show, Santa Claus.
Haughton, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

