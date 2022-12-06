ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

MSP investigating 2 fatal accidents on I-95 NB in Harford County

A section of Interstate 95 Northbound in Harford County was shut down for about five hours due to two fatal car crashes Wednesday morning. Maryland State Police reported that the first accident was a five-vehicle crash that occurred at MD Route 543 in Belcamp around 6:45 a.m. I MAP: WBAL...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Families of firefighters suing Baltimore City over deadly Stricker Street fire

The families of the three Baltimore City Firefighters killed in the vacant rowhome fire on South Stricker Street in January are suing the city for negligence. During a news conference on Thursday, the attorneys for the families of Kenny Lacayo, Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler said the deaths of the firefighters were preventable. They added the city's failure to demolish the abandoned property represented negligence.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

City police investigating three Wednesday homicides

Baltimore City police are investigating multiple homicides and shootings from Wednesday morning. Just after 10 a.m., they found a man and woman shot on Park Heights Avenue, a few blocks north of Park Circle. The man died and the woman was transported to an area hospital. Police are trying to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

3 injured after bus overturns, falls down embankment

Firefighters responded to a overturned bus Wednesday morning in Baltimore after it fell down an embankment. According to the Maryland Transit Administration a LocalLink bus was traveling westbound on McComas Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when it appeared to have lost traction due to the wet road conditions. The operator and two passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man dies following shooting in Baltimore's Greenspring neighborhood

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Tuesday in the Greenspring neighborhood of Baltimore. Baltimore City police said they responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Avenue at 11:42 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a 20-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police charge Baltimore man in mother's murder

Baltimore police said a man was accused of killing his 75-year-old mother on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, police said they located Stewartress Burke, 75, dead with "obvious signs of trauma. The son of Stewartess, Kevin Burke, 52, admitted...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City police union criticizes Scott's GVRS

The Baltimore City police union responded to the expansion of Mayor Brandon Scott's gun violence reduction strategy program. In a written statement, City FOP President Mike Mancuso blasted the planned ramp-up of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, calling it an irresponsible use of officers, noting the reductions in police ranks over the years.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy