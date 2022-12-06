Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 “Varsity Red” Release Date Confirmed
The new Air Jordan 11 is just a few weeks away. Air Jordan 11 colorways usually hit the market once per year. Some years, we end up getting exceptionally lucky and end up with two new offerings. This typically means one women’s exclusive shoe, and then a full-family sizing men’s shoe. Both are always fire and come with a ton of hype.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos
Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
hypebeast.com
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on gifts for everyone
Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on gifts for everyone. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Tommy John, Bumpas, SNAP Wellness and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Unveiled In New Colorway
Stüssy and Nike have a new collaboration on the horizon. Stüssy is a pretty iconic brand in the streetwear and apparel game. They have been going at it for years, and they have been able to leverage their success into some partnerships. Like many big brands, they have worked with the likes of Nike. Of course, Nike is the biggest sportswear brand in the world.
prestigeonline.com
Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design is here to impress!
Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design is here to impress!. Over the years, Abloh and Nike have released a slow drip of highly collectable one-off sneakers: some Dunks, an elite running shoe, and so on. However, the brand’s latest might be its most impressive yet! Nike is dropping Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” Revealed: Photos
The Air Force 1 Low is always getting new colorways. One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams Off-Whites + More Hit the Auction Block For Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Sale
The FN Shoe of the Year may be one of the hardest sneakers to find, but the coveted Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh is up for grabs right now. A selection of the coveted sneaker collab is part of “The Greats” sale happening now at Christie’s New York during its biannual Luxury Week series. The grouping of nine — sold as individual pairs — includes an all-gold style embossed with the “LV” monogram, with an estimate of $15,000 – $20,000, and a silver, blue and green monogram style with an estimate of $7,500 and $8,500, along...
sneakernews.com
Best Look Yet At Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not .6
While rumors continues to swirl regarding Russell Westbrook’s long-term residency in LA, Jordan Brand has been toiling away behind the scenes on the triple-double King’s next signature silhouette. Having been teased here and there, our best look at the Jordan Why Not .6 has just been revealed in a synonymous “Shattered Backboard” aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
Tia Mowry Slips on Nike Air Max Correlate Sneakers & Burgundy Leggings for Pre-Workout Selfie
Tia Mowry brought an athletic mirror selfie to her Instagram Story today. The post saw the former Disney Channel actress clad in Nike swag down to her feet. The “Sister, Sister” actress wore a plain black hoodie sporting the iconic Nike swoosh right on the front. The cozy style was paired sleekly alongside burgundy leggings. Although not quite practical for a workout, Mowry went heavy on the accessories front, styling an anklet, large gold hoops, and a few sporadic rings that made for a more maximalist approach. Beyond her jewelry, Mowry popped on a black cap that eclipsed her features mid-selfie. Leaning into...
