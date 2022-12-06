Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Here’s What VW Plans for the MEB+ Platform
VW's MEB+ platform will offer up to 435 miles of range, while also allowing for charging speeds of 175–200 kW. The automaker says that the MEB+ platform will feature a new generation of batteries dubbed unit-cell. VW plans to introduce 10 new electric models by 2026, including an inexpensive...
Autoweek.com
1982 Volkswagen Rabbit Pickup Is Junkyard Treasure
The Rabbit wasn't the first water-cooled Volkswagen car to show up in North American VW showrooms, because the Dasher (known as the Passat elsewhere) appeared here as a 1974 model. The Rabbit debuted as a 1975 model on our shores, quickly outselling its Audi-derived big brother. Noting how well small Japanese pickups were selling, Volkswagen of America developed a pickup version and began selling it here in 1979. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those nearly extinct Rabbit Pickups, which I found in a Denver-area yard last summer (sorry, Mk1 Golf fans—it got crushed months ago).
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Autoweek.com
Lucid Motors Offers Discounts as Demand Shrinks
Lucid Motors is trying to keep its existing customers and drum up employee orders by offering hefty discounts, as the total number of orders dropped to 34,000 in September. The company is offering a 10% discount for customers to reinstate lapsed orders; an $18,000 discount for employees who purchase a Grand Touring model before year's end; and a 2.81% in-house financing rate for ready-made units.
Autoweek.com
Curiously Bollinger-Like EV Rolls Out from UK Startup Munro
Scottish electric SUV aims for global sales—including in the United States. The Munro Mk1 uses a single-motor drivetrain with traditional a 4x4 transmission. The startup automaker claims the Mk1 turns out up to 375 hp in top-spec form and return 186 miles of range.
Autoweek.com
Shocker! Amazon & Hyundai are Giving Away an Ioniq 5
Hyundai and Amazon are teaming up to give one lucky sweepstakes winner a brand new 2023 Ioniq 5 valued up to $56,500. The much-hyped EV was recently named 2022's "EV of the Year" by our colleagues at Car and Driver. This is not a drill, and you don't have to...
Autoweek.com
BrightDrop Begins Mass Production of Its EV Vans
GM's BrightDrop startup begins series production at CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario after a year of small-volume production. The electric van is offered in two wheelbases with a top range of about 250 miles on a full charge. BrightDrop has recently added DHL Canada to its list of commercial customers.
Autoweek.com
The Final Ford GT Isn’t Road Legal but Has over 800 HP
The Ford GT Mk IV takes inspiration from the fabled Ford GT40 Mk IV and cranks everything up. The latest supercar has a larger engine, a race transmission, and a longer body. The 67 examples are on sale now and start at $1.7 million. Ford’s latest supercar is ending production,...
