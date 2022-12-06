Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow pushes back on criticism of sentence for man later accused of stabbing 2 people
The campaign for Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow, a Waukesha County judge, is dismissing criticism of the sentence she gave last month to a man who prosecutors say went on to stab his wife's parents. Dorow on Nov. 30 sentenced Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek to four months...
Former Willmar attorney Gregory Anderson to serve 18 months for bankruptcy fraud for hiding client's assets
— Disbarred Willmar Attorney Gregory Anderson, 63, will serve a federal sentence of 18 months in prison for his role in concealing the business assets of former Kerkhoven Mayor James Rothers in bankruptcy proceedings. U.S. District Court Judge Eric C. Tostrud sentenced Anderson to the prison term on Wednesday during...
Prosecutors: Our case against Crumbley parents is stronger than ever
In an effort to keep James and Jennifer Crumbley locked up, the prosecution has disclosed new evidence that it says shows the couple to be a greater flight risk than ever before and strengthens the novel case against the Oxford school shooter's parents. The evidence is a statement by the...
Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash
Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes
Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt Highway
Dec. 7—An elderly woman was sent to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. The St. Joseph Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Faraon Street when a man driving a Ford Fusion failed to yield and collided with a woman driving a Ford Flex.
County Deputy shot at during traffic stop
Dec. 10—Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that was directed at a deputy who was in the process of conducting a traffic stop of another motorist just after midnight Friday morning. The deputy had stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of...
Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head
Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
