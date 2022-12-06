Read full article on original website
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
Five with NW Kansas ties recognized as part of NextGen Under 30
Five people with ties to northwest Kansas were honored Friday as part of the NextGen Under 30 program. Fort Hays State University graduates Kaitie Blackburn, Jana’s Campaign executive director, and Kendahl Goetzman, Dierks Law Firm; Mark Faber, FHSU 2021-22 student body president; Kylee Landreth of Paradise Roots Pharmacy of Plainville; and Lucas Goddard of the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center in Norton were honored as part of the program at a black-tie awards dinner in Topeka.
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
Harvesters to host December food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
City rejects sale of Carnegie Library building, demolition uncertain
The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon. In September, commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One $10,000 offer came from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. Another offer came...
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
At Nostalgia Room, Lawrence’s new nonalcoholic bar, sobriety and sentimentality mix together
Memory and feelings of family pervade the Nostalgia Room’s walls, shelves, trinkets and vintage furniture. The pieces converge to tell the story that led to Emily Kate Johnson’s sobriety and, soon after, her sober bar’s origin. A wall of family photos across the intimate lounge grabs your...
Valley Center cancels school for Dec. 7 following online threats
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Valley Center has sent a letter to parents and students informing them that school students and faculty will not report on Wednesday, Dec 7. This is due to online threats following an incident at the Valley Center vs. Topeka High basketball game on Dec. 3. Toward...
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School. In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public...
After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation
Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
Area fire departments say they can use more volunteers to serve their communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A number of fire departments outside the Topeka area are looking for volunteers to help serve their communities. Both firefighters and emergency medical technicians are needed. Eskridge Fire Chief Jon Taylor told 13 NEWS on Thursday that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find people who are...
Valley Center basketball debacle starts with Republicans’ war on racial diversity | Opinion
Racism at Valley Center basketball game is the fallout from GOP’s misleading anti-CRT campaign.
Julian the therapy dog joins Stormont Vail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Julian is one of the newest therapy dogs to roam the halls of Stormont Vail, and spark some joy in the patients there. “Just seeing the big huge smiles, and greeting people, and they’re so excited to see the dog and he just loves to meet people,” said Julian’s trainer and Stormont Vail nurse Michelle Zeller. “He enjoys everybody petting him, paying attention to him.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
