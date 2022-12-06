ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Five with NW Kansas ties recognized as part of NextGen Under 30

Five people with ties to northwest Kansas were honored Friday as part of the NextGen Under 30 program. Fort Hays State University graduates Kaitie Blackburn, Jana’s Campaign executive director, and Kendahl Goetzman, Dierks Law Firm; Mark Faber, FHSU 2021-22 student body president; Kylee Landreth of Paradise Roots Pharmacy of Plainville; and Lucas Goddard of the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center in Norton were honored as part of the program at a black-tie awards dinner in Topeka.
HAYS, KS
WIBW

Harvesters to host December food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution. Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m. On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City rejects sale of Carnegie Library building, demolition uncertain

The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon. In September, commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One $10,000 offer came from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. Another offer came...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

New barber shop to open in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Valley Center cancels school for Dec. 7 following online threats

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Valley Center has sent a letter to parents and students informing them that school students and faculty will not report on Wednesday, Dec 7. This is due to online threats following an incident at the Valley Center vs. Topeka High basketball game on Dec. 3. Toward...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Julian the therapy dog joins Stormont Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Julian is one of the newest therapy dogs to roam the halls of Stormont Vail, and spark some joy in the patients there. “Just seeing the big huge smiles, and greeting people, and they’re so excited to see the dog and he just loves to meet people,” said Julian’s trainer and Stormont Vail nurse Michelle Zeller. “He enjoys everybody petting him, paying attention to him.”
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

