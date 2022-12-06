ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Track & Field Conclude Final Meet of 2022 at DePaul

CHICAGO, Illinois - The Marquette University men's and women's track & field team completed action at the Blue Demon Holiday Invite hosted by DePaul Friday evening. 28 Golden Eagles set personal bests, and two moved up the top ten all-time lists. "Overall, it was a pretty good second meet," said...
#MUBB Heads To Notre Dame Sunday at 3 p.m. CT

The Marquette University men's basketball team (7-3, 0-0 BIG EAST) wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule when the squad travels to Notre Dame (7-2, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. CT. ESPN2 features the television broadcast, with John Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) calling the action. Following Sunday's game, which is the first in a home-and-home series with the Fighting Irish, the Golden Eagles will open BIG EAST action against nationally ranked Creighton on Friday, Dec. 16 at Fiserv Forum.
