Warnock Claims Momentum in Georgia, as Walker Banks on Election Day Turnout

By Reid J. Epstein, Jazmine Ulloa and Maya King
 5 days ago
The crowd waves signs during a campaign stop for Herschel Walker ahead of the Georgia Senate Runoff Election in Loganville, Ga., on Dec. 4, 2022. (Nicole Craine/The New York Times)

ATLANTA — In the final day before Georgia’s Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, pleaded with supporters to tune out pundits predicting his victory and instead vote “like it’s an emergency” in a bitterly contested race that is closing out the midterm election cycle.

His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, a former football star recruited into the race by former President Donald Trump, made a circuit of north Georgia counties he won easily a month ago, urging Republicans who have avoided early voting to hit the polls Tuesday. “Got to get out the vote,” he said.

The two men are vying in an election with major symbolic as well as practical ramifications. A Warnock victory would deliver Democrats a 51st vote in the Senate, where the party has for the past two years relied on Vice President Kamala Harris to break 50-50 ties. If Walker wins, Republicans would maintain joint control of Senate committees, and two centrist Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, would maintain effective veto power over all legislation in the chamber.

But the broader political stakes are just as significant. Democrats believe a victory would deliver proof they have transformed Georgia into an indisputable battleground, heralding a new era of Sun Belt politics and reshaping their strategies for winning the White House. A Walker victory, after his deeply troubled campaign and the GOP’s clean sweep in statewide races this year, would reassert Republican dominance in the state.

And for Trump, who three weeks ago began his third presidential campaign, Tuesday’s contest represents his last chance to claim victory in a battleground for one of his closest political acolytes.

More than $380 million has been spent on the race, the most of any election this year, according to OpenSecrets, a group that tracks money in politics. The runoff was prompted when neither candidate received 50% of the vote in last month’s general election.

The number of early votes cast has topped 1.89 million, about half the turnout on Nov. 8. Both campaigns believe that group skews heavily Democratic. Republicans involved and allied with Walker acknowledged that tilt left the candidate needing to win about 60% of the in-person vote Tuesday to catch up. He won 56% of the Election Day vote in November, according to data from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Voters check in to cast their ballots at a polling place at a church in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Nicole Buchanan/The New York Times)
A polling location at Adams Recreation Center in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Nicole Craine/The New York Times)

