Ant Thomas offers vibrant perspective with his ‘Privilege Pack’ EP

Ant Thomas doesn’t shy away from checking his privilege — and he hopes you don’t, either. The Boston artist crafts a reflective “Shakespearean experience” with his new EP Privilege Pack, released this past Sunday (December 4) after a year of rolling out each “act” individually.
The Stage at Suffolk Downs set to bring Bowery Boston concerts outside

The Bowery Presents is ready to take concerts outside. Less than a year after opening Brighton venue Roadrunner, Bowery Boston’s parent company today (December) announced The Stage at Suffolk Downs, a partnership with The HYM Investment Group that will bring large-scale concerts to the former thoroughbred race track in East Boston. Set to launch in Spring 2023, the venue will hold up to 8,500 concert goers within the infield of The Track at 525 William F McClellan Highway.
