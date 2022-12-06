ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kevin Willard, Jahmir Young explain what went wrong in Maryland's first loss

Maryland basketball entered Tuesday night as one of college basketball's best offensive teams, a high-efficiency group that had trailed for barely eight of the 320 minutes they'd played during their 8-0 start. But the 13th-ranked Terps were stifled for most of the night and led for less than four minutes in a 64-59 loss at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WCIA

Illinois-Penn State basketball game sells out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team has its first home sellout of the season. The university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday that the last tickets for the team’s upcoming Saturday game against Penn State were sold earlier that day. The game will be the team’s first against a Big Ten […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
WCIA

Urbana Middle School student dies

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
URBANA, IL
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Senior Staff Appointments for Second Term

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today announced four senior staff appointments that will guide his leadership team during his second term. Ball appointed Angela Cabellon to be Chief of Staff, Brian Shepter as Deputy Chief of Staff, Felix Facchine as Assistant Chief of Staff, and Brandee Ganz as the County’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
themsuspokesman.com

“I’m going to shoot up HR”: Man threatens Morgan’s campus

A man threatened to “shoot up” Morgan State University’s Office of Human Resources Tuesday morning after the university’s food vendor, SodexoMagic, rejected him for an available position according to a campus-wide email from the Morgan State University Police Department. The email also stated that Quintin Tyrell...
BALTIMORE, MD
WCIA

UPDATE: I-74 reopened after crash near Tilton

Editor’s note: This article previously listed 6:30 p.m. as the approximate time this crash occurred, reflecting information provided by the Illinois State Police. State Police have since revised the crash time to 4:41 p.m. Update 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 7 Illinois State Police added that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was towing […]
TILTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 65 years for murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur. Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy