(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.

1 DAY AGO