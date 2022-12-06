Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
"Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility," they wrote in a blog post....
kitco.com
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure
"Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets," they...
kitco.com
Iran to freeze the bank accounts of hijab refusers, highlighting the benefits of crypto banking
Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, made the comments while speaking...
kitco.com
UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that...
kitco.com
Bank of China offers loans to ease Chinese developer's liquidity
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bank of China, one of China's top four state-owned banks, has offered offshore loans to cash-starved Chinese property developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (0960.HK), it said in a statement on Friday. The move was part of the arrangement by regulators to help developers repay...
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
kitco.com
Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial...
kitco.com
UK finance minister to meet North Sea execs on windfall tax
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will meet leaders of North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss the government's windfall tax, three industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Hunt last month announced plans to boost the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on oil and...
kitco.com
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,
kitco.com
Price cap, oil embargo are 'new economic shock' for Russia, say c.bank analysts
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Western price cap and a European Union embargo on Russian oil are a new economic shock that could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months, central bank analysts said in a report on Wednesday. The price cap on some Russian oil exports,...
kitco.com
SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should come into compliance with law
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law. The SEC has enough authority but could use more resources, Gensler told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Tuesday. He...
kitco.com
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
kitco.com
Russian economy has overcome short-term slump caused by mobilisation - central bank
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia's economy has overcome the short-term slump caused by President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation order, but the disinflationary impact it had in reducing consumer demand has practically disappeared, the central bank said on Wednesday. Inflationary risks are set to prevail in the medium term, the...
kitco.com
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 bln of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday. Banks...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The dealmaking boom on...
kitco.com
Global equity funds record biggest weekly outflows in three months
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Outflows from global equity funds in the week ended Dec. 7 hit a three-month high on fears that interest rates could stay higher for longer than expected amid mounting worries about a recession next year. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors offloaded a net $22.03 billion...
kitco.com
U.S. banking regulator urges cautious approach to cryptocurrencies
"The OCC continues to approach crypto-asset products, services, and activities cautiously for a variety of reasons," the report...
kitco.com
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
kitco.com
TSX rises as miners, technology take lead on China optimism
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, buoyed by commodity-linked shares as crude and metal prices gained on hopes of a demand recovery in China following an easing of its stringent COVID-19 restrictions. At 1007 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
kitco.com
U.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in about 1-1/2 years
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds posted enormous outflows in the week to December 7 as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, with data showing a rebound in employment and a pick up in the services sector. According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds recorded...
