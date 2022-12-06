Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
'It takes so much time': One-Acts highlight the hard work the performers put in
NORFOLK, Neb. -- It was the final day of the 2022 NSAA Play Production Championships in Norfolk. Friday's schedule was pushed back by an hour due to weather conditions, but that didn't stop the performers from putting on a happy face before and after performing. Scotus Central Catholic was back...
News Channel Nebraska
Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
Multiple pets removed from Morningside home during fire
Sioux City officials are at the scene of a structure fire on Morningside Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Crush gets approval to move forward with construction
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Crush recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a building permit in November, allowing them to move forward with the construction of its $355 million soybean crush facility. Norfolk City Administrator, Andy Colvin, said the plant's economic impact on Norfolk and...
News Channel Nebraska
Various non-injury accident calls in Platte County Thursday
PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff's Office received various calls for accidents during icy road conditions Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said they got their first called related to the icy conditions at 1:41 pm. This was an accident without injuries, which happened near the intersections of 48th Ave. and Hillcrest Drive, north of Columbus.
News Channel Nebraska
Former state senator Engel dies at 90
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. -- A long-time state senator from northeast Nebraska has died. Pat Engel's family announced that he died at the age of 90 earlier this week. His funeral and burial will be Monday. Engel, from South Sioux City, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before serving in...
News Channel Nebraska
North Fork Area Transit cancels Thursday night rides
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The latest round of winter weather is taking one form of public transportation out of commission for the night. North Fork Area Transit announced Thursday evening that it would be canceling service Thursday night due to unsafe driving conditions. Officials with NFAT said that it plans to...
kscj.com
SECOND HOME OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIMS DEMOLISHED
THE SECOND HOUSE WHERE LAUREL, NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. THE DWELLING AT 503 ELM STREET WAS THE HOME OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, WHOSE BODIES WERE FOUND IN THE HOUSE THAT HAD BEEN SET ON FIRE.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities searching for suspect in alleged sword attack in Madison
MADISON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a suspect after he reportedly broke into an elderly man's home and struck him with a sword. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, an elderly man was outside his home in the 800 block of S. Nebraska Street in Madison when a younger man carrying a sword approached him at approximately 7:45 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash southwest of Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were on the scene of a crash multiple-vehicle crash near the Highway 35/16 junction southwest of Wakefield. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, with numerous local rescue units also arriving on scene Thursday morning. Traffic...
Sword-wielding home invasion suspect in custody, Madison County Sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking information regarding the suspect of an assault that was wielding a samurai sword.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead, one injured in Wayne County accident
WAYNE, Neb. -- Authorities said one person died during a Thursday morning accident in Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the collision scene. The accident happened about six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35, and the Sheriff's Office said...
News Channel Nebraska
Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus man arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus man was arrested for multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder. On Monday, the Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 30, south of Columbus, for an assault that had taken place there. The Sheriff's...
News Channel Nebraska
Bluejays Bounce Boone Central Back-to-Back
ALBION - Pierce continued their winning ways with a sweep of Boone Central Friday night in a C1 Mid-States Conference doubleheader. The Jays girls dominated from the outset, leading 21-12 at the break and winning going away 43-31. Morgan Moeller paced Pierce with 14 points, while Hadley Wragge notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Karlie Wies led the way for the Cardinals with 11 points.
Comments / 0