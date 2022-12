If you are hardcore Dallas Cowboys you have a special place for Mr. Jason Witten. J-Witt spent 17 seasons with Dallas Cowboys as Tight End and just because his NFL career is over doesn't mean his time on the football field is. Jason Witten has just won the TAPPS coach of the year. If the term TAPPS sounds familiar it is because that is the classification of the St. Joseph Flyers! Witten led the Liberty Christian Warriors to a 10-2 record in his second season as head coach of the school in Argyle, Texas! The team ended up going to the regional round of the 2022 TAPPS football division II tournament. Way to go, Jason Witten!

ARGYLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO