KRGV

DPS: Man killed in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the victim's identity. A man was hit and killed in Brownsville early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to FM 511 north of Florida Road in response to the crash that occurred...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Rio Grande City under investigation

A 21-year-old Rio Grande City man died Monday following an auto-pedestrian crash west of the city, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to the crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 83 and Jr. Lane where they came across a male pedestrian, identified as Jose Luis Garcia, on the roadway, according to a news release.
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
kurv.com

Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed

A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission. Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents

Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man enters McDonald’s with gunshot wound, investigation underway

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a case after a man walked into a Harlingen McDonald’s location with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening. The man arrived at the McDonald’s location on 2305 W. Lincoln St. It is unknown where the man was shot before arriving at McDonald’s, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police rescue woman from submerged car

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was rescued from a submerged car Tuesday in Harlingen. At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department’s dispatchers received a call that a car crashed and was upside down in a canal near Morris Road and Rangerville Road, according to police. The caller alerted police that a woman was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hackberry Avenue gas line maintenance begins Saturday

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hackberry Avenue in McAllen will be closed to through traffic between N. 8th and N. 9th Streets for system maintenance in the area by Texas Gas Service. The city announced Friday that the road closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday and end at 12 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be rerouted around […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

U.S. Border Patrol agent on ATV dies in accident while on duty

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Memorial created for Border Patrol agent killed in ATV crash

A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after being involved in an ATV accident near Mission while on duty, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol. The unidentified U.S. Border Patrol agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m., when he was involved in the accident, the news release stated.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Two persons of interest sought in theft case

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men entered a convenience store, took lottery scratch-off tickets from the counter and fled, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now, police are on the lookout, asking the public for help in identifying the two persons of interest in connection to the theft, the department said Tuesday. According to Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Starr district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County district attorney’s office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
SAN BENITO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr Posada on Saturday: These are the roads that will close

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures will begin Thursday in preparation of Pharr Posada in Downtown Pharr. Starting at 9 a.m., Cage Boulevard from State Avenue to Caffery Avenue will be closed. Business 83 from Aster Street. to Athol Street. will also be closed starting Thursday. Road closures on Cage Boulevard will expand on Friday […]
PHARR, TX

