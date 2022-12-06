Read full article on original website
KRGV
DPS: Man killed in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the victim's identity. A man was hit and killed in Brownsville early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to FM 511 north of Florida Road in response to the crash that occurred...
Deputies: Kidnapped man saved in traffic stop after being held for ransom
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man who had allegedly been kidnapped and held for ransom, according to a criminal complaint. According to authorities, the rescue followed a traffic stop on the suspect who had the man in his truck. Mateo Garza, 46, of Rio Grande City, was […]
KRGV
Fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Rio Grande City under investigation
A 21-year-old Rio Grande City man died Monday following an auto-pedestrian crash west of the city, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to the crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 83 and Jr. Lane where they came across a male pedestrian, identified as Jose Luis Garcia, on the roadway, according to a news release.
kurv.com
Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed
A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission. Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.
kurv.com
2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
Edinburg police: Couple asks man for ride and then steals his truck
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a man and woman accused of stealing a man’s truck when he was giving them a ride, documents show. Isaias Ochoa was arrested Nov. 27 on a charge of theft of property, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Norma Martinez was arrested July 31 on […]
Man enters McDonald’s with gunshot wound, investigation underway
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a case after a man walked into a Harlingen McDonald’s location with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening. The man arrived at the McDonald’s location on 2305 W. Lincoln St. It is unknown where the man was shot before arriving at McDonald’s, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen […]
Brownsville man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
Update: Officials on Friday identified the Brownsville man who died. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. Jeremiah Faulkenberry, 37, of Brownsville, died at the scene. The Texas Department […]
BPD: Man stole woman’s car at gunpoint after getting ride from party
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man who allegedly drove off with a woman’s car, police said. Orien Garcia, 17, was taken into custody on Dec. 2 on charges of aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to information obtained from […]
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
Harlingen police rescue woman from submerged car
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was rescued from a submerged car Tuesday in Harlingen. At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department’s dispatchers received a call that a car crashed and was upside down in a canal near Morris Road and Rangerville Road, according to police. The caller alerted police that a woman was […]
Hackberry Avenue gas line maintenance begins Saturday
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hackberry Avenue in McAllen will be closed to through traffic between N. 8th and N. 9th Streets for system maintenance in the area by Texas Gas Service. The city announced Friday that the road closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday and end at 12 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be rerouted around […]
U.S. Border Patrol agent on ATV dies in accident while on duty
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station was killed in an accident while on duty, federal authorities announced Wednesday. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Border Patrol agent on an all-terrain vehicle was assigned to the McAllen station and was tracking a group of suspects that illegally crossed […]
KRGV
Starr County employee arrested, accused of using county vehicle for human smuggling
Starr County’s crime victims coordinator was fired and arrested after an investigation revealed she and two other suspects used a county vehicle to smuggle immigrants to Houston, according to a news release. Bernice Garza was accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center in connection with...
KRGV
Memorial created for Border Patrol agent killed in ATV crash
A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after being involved in an ATV accident near Mission while on duty, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol. The unidentified U.S. Border Patrol agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m., when he was involved in the accident, the news release stated.
Brownsville PD: Two persons of interest sought in theft case
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men entered a convenience store, took lottery scratch-off tickets from the counter and fled, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now, police are on the lookout, asking the public for help in identifying the two persons of interest in connection to the theft, the department said Tuesday. According to Brownsville […]
Officials: Starr district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County district attorney’s office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
San Benito man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States. Elias Lopez III, 35, pleaded guilty to his role in smuggling near the Sarita checkpoint on Dec. 10, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District […]
Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
Pharr Posada on Saturday: These are the roads that will close
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures will begin Thursday in preparation of Pharr Posada in Downtown Pharr. Starting at 9 a.m., Cage Boulevard from State Avenue to Caffery Avenue will be closed. Business 83 from Aster Street. to Athol Street. will also be closed starting Thursday. Road closures on Cage Boulevard will expand on Friday […]
